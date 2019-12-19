Two teenage boys who got lost while snowboarding at the Santa Fe ski basin have been found.
The teens were reported missing around 7 p.m. Wednesday. New Mexico State Police and Search and Rescue crews found the boys, both 15, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco wrote in an email.
The boys were checked out by paramedics and released to their parents.
The rescue was completed by State Police and Search and Rescue because the ski patrol only searches within the boundaries of the Santa Fe ski area, a ski basin employee said.
