Crews are removing the last visible signs in the Valles Caldera of a 74-year-old defunct pipeline that once funneled natural gas from the San Juan Basin to Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Like a deserted railway, the old pipeline, where visible, is a ghostly remnant of a bygone time. The federal government built the 130-mile pipeline from Cuba to the lab in 1949, then decommissioned most of it in the 1960s after the Albuquerque mainline was built.
New Mexico Gas Co. took over the remaining 36 miles in 1999, and that part operated until 2021, when a new 20-inch-diameter pipeline, known as the Santa Fe mainline loop, was finished. The old pipeline is 1-foot in diameter.
New Mexico Gas is responsible for remediating the path of the last stretch of the old pipeline, including the 14 miles that pass through Valles Caldera National Preserve.
The estimated cost of retiring the line is $355,000.
Crews recently removed two 100-foot-long aboveground sections that connected to shutoff valves while leaving the buried pipe in place, a standard practice.
“It’s easier to leave it in place versus digging it up and removing it,” said Tim Korte, New Mexico Gas spokesman. “There would be a lot of expense and potentially a lot of destruction to the environment.”
Crews also extracted mileposts, pipeline markers and units that protect against corrosion. And they injected concrete into piping at three stream crossings to prevent it from catching and redirecting the water.
Because the pipe runs under the streambeds, workers had to dig it up so they could cut a hole in the metal and inject the concrete, Korte said. Restoration is planned for these streams and the areas where the pipeline was unearthed, he said.
Park spokesman Dave Krueger said the next restoration work will be to remove visible signs of the pipeline through Valle Toledo and Valle San Antonio. That work is currently being designed, Krueger wrote in an email, adding he wasn’t sure of the costs or timeline yet.
Korte said the company will work with the U.S. Forest Service on a longer section of the pipeline, which stretches through a mountainous area north of Jemez Springs.
That work will include filling the pipe at streams and removing an exposed section going up a steep slope, he said.
Remediating the old pipeline in Valles Caldera demands careful attention by everyone involved, Korte said.
“Obviously it’s a very special and environmentally sensitive area,” he said. “So we were happy to partner with the National Park Service to achieve these objectives.”