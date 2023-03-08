Valle1.jpg

The Valles Caldera National Preserve, where a gas pipeline is being decommissioned. Crews had to take special care working in an environmentally sensitive area.

 New Mexican file photo

Crews are removing the last visible signs in the Valles Caldera of a 74-year-old defunct pipeline that once funneled natural gas from the San Juan Basin to Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Like a deserted railway, the old pipeline, where visible, is a ghostly remnant of a bygone time. The federal government built the 130-mile pipeline from Cuba to the lab in 1949, then decommissioned most of it in the 1960s after the Albuquerque mainline was built.

New Mexico Gas Co. took over the remaining 36 miles in 1999, and that part operated until 2021, when a new 20-inch-diameter pipeline, known as the Santa Fe mainline loop, was finished. The old pipeline is 1-foot in diameter.