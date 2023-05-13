The Las Tusas Fire remained at 30% containment Saturday morning, but crews combating the blaze are confident the fire will be contained soon.
"It's looking very optimistic that the fire is going to be contained within the next several days. We're at the point now where we're starting to downsize our organization … now that the weather and the suppression activities are giving us a great foothold on the fire," New Mexico State Forestry Division spokesman Matthew Garcia said.
An update provided Saturday morning said "mop-up operations" are in place to help keep the blaze within the established fire line. The update stated the fire grew to 969 acres and that three structures and 10 outbuildings have been lost since the start of the blaze late Wednesday afternoon.
Evacuation orders for almost 500 residents near the San Miguel County wildfire about 12 miles north of Las Vegas, N.M., were lifted Friday afternoon, and all road closures which were in place earlier in the week have reopened. Rain is expected next week, with firefighters hope will help with suppression efforts.
The fire, the cause of which is under investigation, is burning near communities that are still recovering from last year's record-breaking Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.