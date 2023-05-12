Firefighting crews led by a Type 3 Incident Management Team gained ground Friday in their battle against the Las Tusas Fire, a blaze that ignited Wednesday in San Miguel County just west of Sapello and rapidly spread amid heavy wind gusts, scorching three structures and 10 outbuildings.
The fire perimeter was 30% contained late Friday, and evacuation orders had been lifted for nearly 500 residents in communities along N.M. 94 through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, a New Mexico State Forestry Division official said in a report.
The fire has scorched 969 acres of land since it ignited Wednesday afternoon.
The state agency had estimated the wildfire at over 1,000 acres Thursday.
State Forestry Division spokesman Matthew Garcia said the more accurate estimate came from overnight mapping. Crews had planned to use an aircraft with infrared technology to determine exact acreage of the wildfire, he added, but a helicopter with GPS mapping capabilities was used instead because of disruptive cloud cover Thursday night.
His Friday report noted federal, state and local resources — including three Hotshot crews, four dozers, 18 fire engines, five water tenders, two helicopters and other aircraft — were responding to the blaze, which erupted in an area already devastated by last year's historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and a previous blaze.
They took advantage of lower temperatures and calmer winds overnight Thursday to attack the wildfire, Garcia said.
"Now they are continuing to secure the fire edge and mop up any potential threats to the fire line," he said. "We have structure protection teams in place to provide protection for the homes in the area. ... Things are looking really good at this point."
The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office assessed the damage and determined three buildings were lost, as well as outbuildings. It was unclear how many of the burned structures were homes.
The National Weather Service said a storm system moving into the state could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to some areas of New Mexico.
"Heavier rainfall amounts could result in flooding of wildfire burn scars from 2022 and may lead to flooding of rivers in areas where snowmelt is still ongoing," the weather service reported.
Garcia remained optimistic.
"As long as the weather continues to do what it's doing, and as long as we don't get any kind of crazy winds or weird events, we are progressing quite well," he said. "The crews are making significant gains in securing the fire edge and we're hoping to continue making those gains as the days go by.
"If the weather we're expecting comes in with moisture, that'll exacerbate how fast we progress," he added.