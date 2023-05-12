Firefighting crews led by a Type 3 Incident Management Team gained ground Friday in their battle against the Las Tusas Fire, a blaze that ignited Wednesday in San Miguel County just west of Sapello and rapidly spread amid heavy wind gusts, scorching three structures and 10 outbuildings.

The fire perimeter was 30% contained late Friday, and evacuation orders had been lifted for nearly 500 residents in communities along N.M. 94 through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, a New Mexico State Forestry Division official said in a report.

The fire has scorched 969 acres of land since it ignited Wednesday afternoon. 

