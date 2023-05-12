Fire crews worked throughout the night Thursday, using helicopters and air tankers, to battle the Las Tusas Fire in San Miguel County just west of Sapello. 

According to a Friday morning update from the New Mexico State Forestry Division, the wildfire was still burning with no perimeter containment, though an agency spokesman said crews were making progress. The fire had scorched 969 acres of land since it ignited Wednesday afternoon. 

The state agency had estimated the wildfire at over 1,000 acres Thursday. 

