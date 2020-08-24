A second fire ignited in the Santa Fe area Sunday night and grew to 600 acres Monday just as fire crews began to make progress in their battle against the week-old Medio Fire burning in the hills east of Tesuque.
An air tanker assigned to the 2,700-acre Medio Fire was sent to drop retardant on the new Caja Fire on Sunday night to slow its spread on the Caja del Rio Plateau southwest of Santa Fe.
The Caja Fire was not contained Monday evening.
The Medio Fire, meanwhile, was 18 percent contained by late Monday, with more than 230 firefighters and other personnel working to suppress the blaze and keep it from threatening homes on Forest Road 102, also known as Pacheco Canyon Road, at the fire’s southern edge.
A 12-person hand crew from Arizona was expected to arrive at the Caja Fire on Tuesday, joining two Santa Fe National Forest engines and an engine en route from the Southern Pueblos Agency of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, forest officials said in a news release.
While no structures were in danger there, officials said, the wildfire was burning in an area on Colorado Peak near natural and cultural resources.
Santa Fe National Forest spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton said several sites nearby are important to Santo Domingo and Jemez pueblos. The landscape itself is a popular horseback riding and mountain biking destination, she added.
The Caja Fire initially was reported at 15 acres, but Overton said that likely was an underestimate.
“Last night the initial size-up was in the dark and we clearly underestimated its size,” Overton said in an email Monday.
Storms in the area Monday brought moisture to the Caja Fire, Overton said, but strong winds helped it spread.
Buck Wickham, operations section chief for the Southwest Area Incident Management team assigned to the Medio Fire, said an infrared flight over the blaze Sunday showed it was moving west.
Structures in communities far west of the fire, such as Griego Canyon and Chupadero, were not in danger, Wickham said. Crews were working to protect homes threatened on the eastern sides of Rio en Medio and Pacheco Canyon.
Fire crews also were removing fuels along all sides of the fire through a so-called burnout operation and other measures to protect tribal lands and the Santa Fe ski basin, the incident management team said in a news release.
“These planned operations will likely result in increased air traffic, smoke and fire activity in these areas,” the news release said. “This strategy is intended to moderate fire intensity as the main fire approaches containment lines.”
Santa Fe County spokeswoman Tessa Mascareñas said no evacuation orders were in place, but fire crews did go door to door in the Pacheco Canyon area Sunday to let residents know there would be some back-burning in the area.
It was up to them whether they chose to leave, Mascareñas said.
Wickham said the biggest concern was Forest Road 102. Crews made a line from the road to the edge of the fire, which contained it to a ridge top on the southwest corner. If the line held, Wickham said, it would eliminate the threat to the road.
The next objective was to get on the west side of the fire, Wickham said.
Crews dug a hand line on a ridge on the fire’s northwest side, heading south toward a second line.
Santa Fe National Forest spokesman Steven La-Sky said they hoped to connect the two lines, but the area was treacherous and filled with thick fuels.
Crews wanted to funnel the fire into a gap where the fuel loads were lower, La-Sky said.
There was a big change in the firefighting strategy from Sunday to Monday, La-Sky said, because of the potential of losing air support “at any given moment,” largely due to weather conditions.
“We are sort of hostage to the weather right now,” he said.
Two Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters had been doing bucket drops on the fire, La-Sky said, but they had to be called back Sunday because of storms.
Fire managers also ordered three fire retardant drops, La-Sky said. Two were successful, but the third encountered high winds and the pilot had to jettison the load of retardant.
“When that happened, then all air operations shut down, so that kind of changed the complexity and strategy at that point,” La-Sky said.
The Santa Fe National Forest will implement Stage 1 fire restrictions in all areas of the forest at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The restrictions will help focus firefighting resources on the Medio and Caja fires, forest officials said in a news release.
“Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal grills and coal and wood stoves are allowed only in developed campsites or picnic areas were agency-built fire rings or grills are provided for use,” the news release said. “Campfires are prohibited at all dispersed camping sites.”
I am sure there are a lot of factor I might not know about, but it seems to me an opportunity was lost last week to contain this blaze when it was 5 acres. If half the resources now in play were deployed then ....
I like you am sitting here on the sidelines, but you are right. Should have, but didn't..... kind of like the pandemic.
Great analogy! And here we are!!
My thoughts exactly, and from what I've seen many others feel the same . It's understandable that they had to hike into it, but what happen to water drops early on?
Air support can not fly in certain weather conditions.
Its a result of availability of resources. If you would watch the news you would see that California has over 500 fires. Colorado and Arizona are also in disaster mode. NM us not high on the Feds priority list.
obviously all the "resources " are not local or waiting next to the phone to be called to a fire
