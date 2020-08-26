Cooler weather and milder winds enabled crews Wednesday to burn containment lines around three sides of the Medio Fire and consume flammable debris that could act as fuels.
The plan is to cut off all paths for the fire except east into the barren burn scar left by the 2011 Pacheco Fire, with the aim of making the blaze fizzle out from lack of fuels.
"We're getting it pretty well surrounded right now," said Steven La-Sky, spokesman for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team. "Barring any strange weather patterns ... we're generally optimistic at this point."
With a burn operation, crews light small fires to remove a swath of vegetation to keep a wildfire from spreading. They also scrape away brush with shovels and pickaxes.
The 2,845-acre wildfire has moved south since it started Aug. 17 east of Tesuque and is now about 21 percent contained. Officials have yet to determine what sparked it.
On Wednesday, 254 people were battling the blaze, including a team from Arizona.
It's important for crews to complete as many burn operations as possible before the weekend, when the weather is forecast to turn hotter and drier, making tactical burning more difficult, La-Sky said.
Meanwhile, the 158-acre Caja Fire is about 50 percent contained, with fire activity low to light-moderate and single-tree torching expected for the next couple of days, Santa Fe National Forest officials said.
The earlier estimate of 600 acres was based on aerial observations during heavy smoke and active fire behavior, agency spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton said.
About 30 crew members are fighting the Caja Fire, including with three engines and a dozer. The fire isn't threatening homes or other structures, although natural and cultural resources and a powerline are nearby.
A severe drought has created more parched debris in many wooded areas that can feed a wildfire. As a precaution, Santa Fe County's fire marshal has issued a burn ban that will begin Friday.
At the Medio Fire, a team on a helicopter has begun to aerially ignite debris on ridgetops so the fire will spread at a lower intensity to a containment line to the west and be suppressed, La-Sky said.
Along the eastern edge, fire crew secured powerline poles to prevent further damage to the Jemez Coop Electric infrastructure.
Burn operations also began along the northern side to catch flames moving down a slope toward the Rio Nambe Trail.
The National Interagency Coordination Center in Idaho assigns crews from federal and local government agencies based on a fire's severity, using a scale of 1 to 5. The smaller the number, the larger the wildfire. As of Tuesday, the Medio Fire was deemed a Level 2.
Smoke from the Medio and Caja fires will mingle about the ridge line. However, most smoke residents will see and smell are from the California and Colorado wildfires, La-Sky said.
La-Sky said an air adviser from the U.S. Forest Service had a smoke-monitoring device that showed on an electronic screen the source of the smoke — and the bulk came from the heavy California fires.
The intense drought has officials concerned that the unseasonable late August wildfires won't be the last that will flare up this year, La-Sky said.
"It feels to us like things are kind of getting started," La-Sky said.
I can't properly express my admiration for these fire fighters. These men and women work tirelessly in grueling, dangerous and very uncomfortable conditions days at a time. They're like our domestic special forces protecting us.
