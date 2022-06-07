The Santa Fe Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday morning at a small townhouse complex off Jaguar Drive that led to the loss of four homes and the injury of a resident who escaped through a second-story window.
When crews arrived at the blaze on Caminito Monica, the building's second story was fully engulfed in flames, fire Chief Brian Moya said.
He confirmed a person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained while jumping from the building's second story but said the injuries were not life-threatening.
The fire was fully extinguished with no other injuries, Moya said, adding crews were mopping up the site early Tuesday afternoon and investigating the cause of the blaze, which had not yet been determined.
The four-unit building was considered a total loss, but no other buildings were damaged.
Moya noted the severe risk of such fires quickly spreading amid high temperatures, gusty conditions and ongoing drought. He said someone ignited a car in the city, which sparked one of a couple of dozen brush fires city crews have extinguished in recent days — including several blazes officials believe were lit intentionally.
"It happens," he said the of the small brush fires, which usually spark in the early morning hours. "Everybody is asleep."
In one case, he said, someone ignited a fire on a trailhead off Hyde Park Road just after the city had closed the trail due to extreme fire risk.
"That was the one that scared me the most," Moya said.
Those fires remain under investigation.
The blazes come as the city and county of Santa Fe, the state and many federal agencies have enacted restrictions on open burning and other fire-related activities, including sale and use of fireworks, and have urged residents to be cautious in conditions ripe for wildfire.