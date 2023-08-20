Santa Fe County fire crews were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the Caja del Rio in response to a brush fire.

Crews from the city of Santa Fe fire and the New Mexico State Forestry Division aided in the response, and the blaze was contained at 6 p.m., county spokeswoman Olivia Romo wrote in an email.

The fire burned about 50 acres, she added.

