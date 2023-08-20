editor's pick Crews contain 50-acre blaze on Caja del Rio The New Mexican Aug 20, 2023 Aug 20, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa Fe County fire crews were dispatched around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the Caja del Rio in response to a brush fire.Crews from the city of Santa Fe fire and the New Mexico State Forestry Division aided in the response, and the blaze was contained at 6 p.m., county spokeswoman Olivia Romo wrote in an email.The fire burned about 50 acres, she added."At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and has been turned over to the authority of NM State Forestry to be monitored into the evening," Romo wrote.No structures were threatened or damaged, she wrote, and no residents were harmed during the incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe group cheers indictments, ends demonstrations against John EastmanScenes from the 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market Best of Show CeremonyLujan Grisham on another out-of-state vacationSWAIA announces Santa Fe Indian Market's top awardsSanta Clara Pueblo potter 'caught by surprise' with Best of Show winBreak-ins, crime, worker pay among reasons Loyal Hound Pub closedJudge dismisses Santa Fe murder case, saying DA's Office failed to share evidenceSanta Fe police search for armed suspect leads to shelter-in-place alertsCOVID cases going back up in New MexicoSanta Fe Slingshot will offer three-wheeled vehicle rentals Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside seat Debates can amount to nothing or count for everything Phill Casaus She escaped the fire, but not the pain Building Santa Fe Romero's vision keeps Housing Authority rolling Ringside Seat Bungled bond issue figures in candidate's campaign