Crews recently built a boat ramp that's the first project completed to help restore damage from the 2015 Gold King Mine blowout, which released millions of gallons of water laced with toxic metals and acidic waste into the Animas and San Juan rivers near Silverton, Colo.
The Cedar Hill boat ramp in San Juan County is one of four projects funded with a $1 million restoration fund that's part of an $11 million settlement with Gold King Corp. and its two parent companies, whose operators oversaw construction of the bulkheads that led to mines filling with acidic water.
This payout is in addition to the much larger settlement reached last year with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which is paying the state $32 million and Navajo Nation $31 million.
State and tribal leaders lay much of the blame on the EPA because its workers and contractors caused the spill while trying to drain ponds near the mine’s entrance.
The EPA settlement is covering 10 other restoration projects.
A ribbon cutting was held last week for the boat ramp. Officials view this first project's completion as a milestone marking the progress made after years of legal wrangling.
"It was very exciting to be on-site and see the product of all of the work that went into the Gold King Mine litigation efforts," state Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins said.
The enormous toxic spill turned the two rivers a bright yellow as they flowed through Colorado and New Mexico. The San Juan carried the plume through several New Mexico communities and the Navajo Nation, which depends on the river for irrigation and cultural practices.
It compelled municipalities to close intakes for drinking water systems, prompted many farmers to stop irrigating and discouraged recreation on the rivers. New Mexico, local governments and tribal nations incurred hefty costs cleaning up the contamination.
The Superfund law allows compensation not only for resources such as drinking water degraded by the toxic release, but for the economic harm done to farmers, the outdoor recreation industry and other businesses that rely on clean surface water, Hart Stebbins said.
“This is the 10th public boat ramp in the county, and the northernmost ramp serving the Animas River," San Juan County Commissioner Steve Lanier said in a statement. "The timing is perfect to get a full season of boating in, and many more seasons of use.”
Getting projects to materialize is a many-layered process that must comply with federal guidelines, she said. Projects must be proposed, vetted and chosen, with the public weighing in, and then they are put out to bid for construction.
Given how involved the process is, the boat ramp came together swiftly, Hart Stebbins said.
"We feel like San Juan County has done a really great job in moving quickly to get this done," she said.
Hart Stebbins said two other projects in the mining company's settlement are moving along: Soil restoration in the San Juan Valley and Farmington's plan to build a farmers market pavilion in Gateway Park.
On the EPA's project list, the city of Aztec has begun work on its wastewater infrastructure on North Main Avenue, she said. She also expects the Interstate Stream Commission to soon request funds to improve and maintain the San Juan River.
Also, the Navajo Nation Department of Fish and Wildlife awaits a joint powers agreement so it can get started on a San Juan River boat ramp.
"I feel like those projects will be underway soon," she said.