State environment chief blasts EPA over lagging mine spill cleanup efforts

Contaminated water flows in 2015 down Cement Creek just below the site of the Gold King Mine blowout in Colorado.

 Brennan Linsley/Associated Press file photo

Crews recently built a boat ramp that's the first project completed to help restore damage from the 2015 Gold King Mine blowout, which released millions of gallons of water laced with toxic metals and acidic waste into the Animas and San Juan rivers near Silverton, Colo.

The Cedar Hill boat ramp in San Juan County is one of four projects funded with a $1 million restoration fund that's part of an $11 million settlement with Gold King Corp. and its two parent companies, whose operators oversaw construction of the bulkheads that led to mines filling with acidic water.

This payout is in addition to the much larger settlement reached last year with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which is paying the state $32 million and Navajo Nation $31 million. 

Recommended for you