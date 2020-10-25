Crews have begun to contain the Luna Fire burning near Taos, keeping the blaze from spreading beyond 10,000 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported Sunday morning.
"The fire does have quite a bit of heat still left in it. With these winds, it is pushing it around quite a bit," Alex McBath, operations section chief for the fire management team, said Saturday night. "But what we have done is we have quite a bit of containment, meaning we have good, solid lines along the fire's edge."
The Forest Service estimated the fire was 5 percent contained.
The main threat from the fire was on the north side moving to the east, McBath said.
Around 290 firefighters were working to keep the flames from moving farther into nearby canyons, "and we've been very successful so far in doing that," McBath said.
The fire ignited Oct. 17 and has come within 2 miles of Chacon, a rural community of a few hundred people near the Taos-Mora county line.
The Forest Service has not determined what caused the blaze.
"When this thing started, the fire moved fairly rapidly," McBath said. "The fire behavior was extreme, and there was an aggressive initial attack by [fire crews] that saved a lot of homes."
