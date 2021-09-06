Fire crews are battling a 30-acre fire in the Carson National Forest on Valle Grande Peak.
The fire, which began Sunday, is near Forest Road 44, northwest of Ojo Caliente.
Carson National Forest officials have ordered a Type 1 crew and two engines to help battle the fire.
According to a Monday news release, smoke from the fire may be visible from Taos, Española, Coyote and El Rito.
