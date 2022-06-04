Crews battle brush fire near Eldorado The New Mexican Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Firefighters from Santa Fe County, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies battled a brush fire Saturday that ignited around 12:30 p.m. off Interstate 25 near the Eldorado exit.Southbound I-25 was briefly closed in the area, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, and a stretch of Old Las Vegas Highway remained closed throughout the afternoon.County sheriff's deputies provided traffic control.County sheriff's office and fire officials did not return calls to provide more information about the blaze.Drivers were advised to avoid the area throughout the day.This is a developing story. Check back for more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesHuge wind project developing in Central New MexicoFaces of the fire: Resilient residents share their storiesSome hikers defying Santa Fe trail closuresFortified by family, Cleveland, N.M., volunteer fire department offers a light in the darkAt 790,000 acres (and counting), N.M. is headed to its worst fire year in historyNedra Matteucci Galleries moving to Canyon RoadPhoto of candidate in a headdress could prove pivotalCatering to needs of firefighters in New Mexico is massive undertakingSanta Fe officials weigh labeling midtown campus a blighted area to spur developmentOld art of adobe brick making comes alive Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe With the Kewa men, I learned about the forest — and my place A New Mexican revolt ended in violence and a changed territory Ringside Seat Candidate lashes rival, apologizes for wearing Indian headdress Recue Report Move to Santa Fe allowed couple to adopt dog