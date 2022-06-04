Firefighters from Santa Fe County, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies battled a brush fire Saturday that ignited around 12:30 p.m. off Interstate 25 near the Eldorado exit.

Southbound I-25 was briefly closed in the area, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, and a stretch of Old Las Vegas Highway remained closed throughout the afternoon.

County sheriff's deputies provided traffic control.

County sheriff's office and fire officials did not return calls to provide more information about the blaze.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

