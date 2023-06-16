A major credit agency has affirmed the city of Santa Fe's financial stability, noting positive changes to financial practices after years of delayed reporting.

While financial audit reports from the last two fiscal years remain to be submitted to the state, the city received affirmation of its favorable bond ratings from S&P Global Ratings after the agency had placed the city on "CreditWatch" in March.

In a news release Wednesday, City Manager John Blair called the announcement "a meaningful indication that the city’s finances are stable, secure, and that city financial leadership has taken appropriate measures to ensure financial resilience."