A major credit agency has affirmed the city of Santa Fe's financial stability, noting positive changes to financial practices after years of delayed reporting.
While financial audit reports from the last two fiscal years remain to be submitted to the state, the city received affirmation of its favorable bond ratings from S&P Global Ratings after the agency had placed the city on "CreditWatch" in March.
In a news release Wednesday, City Manager John Blair called the announcement "a meaningful indication that the city’s finances are stable, secure, and that city financial leadership has taken appropriate measures to ensure financial resilience."
The credit agency removed the city from "CreditWatch negative," which indicated the potential for negative impacts to its bond ratings due to a lack of financial reporting from the city. The ratings, like a credit score, affect the terms by which the city is able to borrow money.
A news release from S&P states the city has dedicated resources and worked closely with consultants to provide information the agency deemed sufficient to maintain the bond ratings.
City staff and consultants in recent months provided the credit agency with a draft audit for fiscal year 2021, estimates for fiscal year 2022 and current data for 2023, according to the release.
"We believe that the changes implemented by the city should enable timely reporting and we expect future delays will be unlikely," the release states.
The affirmation of a "stable outlook" for the city's finances reflects S&P's "expectation that the local economy will continue to support pledged revenue stability and that, despite likely debt issuance in the near term, coverage will be maintained at strong-to-very strong levels," the release says. "The outlook further reflects our expectation of timely financial reporting going forward."
Staffing issues and problems with the rollout of a new financial software program caused delays in the city's financial reporting in recent years, city officials have said.
An audit for the fiscal year that ended in June 2021 — which was due to the state a year and a half ago — is on track to be submitted by the end of June, city finance staff reported this week.
City staff has not indicated a timeline for submitting the audit for the following fiscal year, which was due six months ago. The audit for the current fiscal year, which ends this month, is due in December.
City Finance Director Emily Oster announced the "great news" to city councilors during a meeting Wednesday, noting the agency concluded the city "has a strong economic profile, solid financial performance and good financial management practices and policies."
"I hope that puts your mind at ease a bit," Oster said. "I know it does for me, to have a third party with expertise in finance say that kind of thing about the city."
Mayor Alan Webber praised the city's finance staff.
"I think we're well on our way toward demonstrating that the audits will get done, and we'll continue to be able to manage our financial house in a very strong and transparent way," he said.