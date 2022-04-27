Arleigh B, visiting Santa Fe for the first time from Fort Collins, Colo., adds definition with a colored pencil to her gouache painting of the the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Cathedral Park on Wednesday morning. She and her friend Amy Riley had planned their trip more than two years ago but had to delay it due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. They said they are happy to finally make it to Santa Fe to paint around the city.
Arleigh B, visiting Santa Fe for the first time from Fort Collins, Colo., adds definition with a colored pencil to her gouache painting of the the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Cathedral Park on Wednesday morning. She and her friend Amy Riley had planned their trip more than two years ago but had to delay it due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. They said they are happy to finally make it to Santa Fe to paint around the city.
Arleigh B, visiting Santa Fe for the first time from Fort Collins, Colo., adds definition with a colored pencil to her gouache painting of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Cathedral Park on Wednesday morning. She and her friend Amy Riley had planned their trip more than two years ago but had to delay it due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. They said they are happy to finally make it to Santa Fe to paint around the city.