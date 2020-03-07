A crash early Saturday in Santa Fe resulted in police citing a driver for failed brakes and arresting another on suspicion of drunken driving.
Police Lt. Jose Gonzales said the crash was caused by a brake failure from a recreational vehicle.
The vehicle's brakes failed at Bishops Lodge and Artist roads, causing the driver to run a red light and collide with a white Jeep Cherokee.
"The driver told police that his brakes went soft and there was no response before he went through the red light," Gonzales said, adding that the driver told police he had brake problems before. Police cited the driver of the RV for a vehicle safety violation.
The driver of the RV suffered a fractured leg and minor cuts to his face. He was taken to a hospital, Gonzales said.
The woman driving the Jeep Cherokee had no injuries, Gonzales said, but was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
