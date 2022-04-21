Long ago, when Jesse Jackson was running for president, the Secret Service gave him the code name "Pontiac."
Jackson's national political adviser called the label racist. That dubious claim revolved around folklore about Black motorists being so unsophisticated they believed Pontiac and Cadillac automobiles were synonymous.
Jackson dismissed his aide's complaint as unimportant, which it was.
A Secret Service agent told me the reference to Jackson as Pontiac was a compliment inspired by an automaker's commercial and Jackson's ability to stir audiences with his thunderous oratory.
The tagline of a then-popular television ad was "Pontiac: We build excitement." And no candidate in 1988 was more exciting or drew bigger crowds than Jackson. Even his entrances were memorable — the cheers as deafening as when a celebrated actor took the stage or a star quarterback ran out of the stadium tunnel and onto the field.
The Secret Service did not always concern itself with logic when handing out code names. It called Michael Dukakis "Peso."
Dukakis' ethnicity is Greek. No clear explanation was given by the Secret Service as to why it chose "Peso" to identify a presidential candidate who was governor of Massachusetts. A few insiders speculated it was because Dukakis is slight of build and fluent in Spanish.
Dukakis won the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 but lost the general election to George H.W. Bush. Bush's code name was "Timberwolf," robust sounding but incongruous for a Texas Republican who catered to cattle ranchers.
The Secret Service isn't alone in using code names for politicians. Many statehouse and Washington columnists do it, though often in private. I'm committed to making the practice public.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is Monarch. She doesn't float like a butterfly, but Lujan Grisham can operate as though she has absolute rule.
She hasn't told the public why her reelection campaign spent more than $72,000 on legal fees last year. Was the payment connected to Lujan Grisham's settlement of a sexual harassment complaint by a onetime member of her campaign staff? Who knows? Monarch specializes in ducking plebeian reporters.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti is Puddles. The former television weatherman is getting by on his visibility in a listless primary campaign.
Ronchetti might shed the Puddles tag if he makes a splash by winning the nomination to face Lujan Grisham.
Mr. X is the code name for Greg Zanetti, another Republican in the governor's race. Without an infusion of cash to advertise himself, Zanetti is sure to be a faceless also-ran in the primary.
Jay Block is Slash. Block hasn't raised his low profile or much money in his campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. But no one is faster with cutting quotes about the opposition.
Block said well-financed Ronchetti should quit the governor's race because Ronchetti performed poorly in a pre-primary convention. These are desperate times for Slash.
State Rep. Patty Lundstrom, a right-leaning Democrat from Gallup, might be maneuvering to become the first female speaker of the New Mexico House of Representatives.
Lundstrom is Moneybags. She listed campaign expenditures of $113,000 in 2018, though she had no opponent. This year, she has donated money to conservative or centrist Democrats who are challenging three incumbents in the primary election.
Lundstrom would need unanimous support from conservative Democrats and plenty of help from Republicans to outpoint liberal Rep. Javier Martínez of Albuquerque for speaker of the House.
Not every politician is in a fighting stance. State Sen. Bill O'Neill, D-Albuquerque, would rather write plays and novels than harangue someone in a political debate. His code name is Shakespeare.
Like every incumbent who wants another term, Congresswoman Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo is hunting for cash contributions.
"I am a proud America-first Republican and conservative warrior," Herrell stated in a recent pitch.
If she had put America first, Herrell would not have concocted a story about voter fraud after she lost a 2018 congressional election in a mild upset. Herrell found no fault with the 2020 election that she won.
Herrell's code name is Alibi. Every setback is a socialist plot.
Crack the code names of politics, and you don't always find the best and the brightest.