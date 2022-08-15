The chaos of the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol building dominated the first day of a bench trial in which Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin — the Cowboys for Trump leader convicted of trespassing during the rioting — faces removal and disqualification from public office for his actions in the attack.

Griffin is defending himself against a petition filed in March by three men from Northern New Mexico — two from Santa Fe County and one from Los Alamos. The two-day trial began Monday is expected to conclude Tuesday.

Griffin, who represented himself, argued in part the men had no standing in the case because they were not from Otero County and it would be "unfair" and "un-American" to allow the trial to go forward.

Popular in the Community