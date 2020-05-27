Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin has again stirred an outcry over his fiery political rhetoric — this time for saying certain Democratic governors should be executed for treason.
Griffin, who founded the group Cowboys for Trump, also told the Daily Beast on Tuesday that anti-lockdown protesters might be justified in using violence.
During the interview, published Wednesday, Griffin said top Democrats, such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, are traitors who deserve the death penalty. Both governors have imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“You get to pick your poison: You either go before a firing squad, or you get the end of the rope,” Griffin told the Daily Beast.
He was asked if people protesting pandemic-related shutdowns are increasingly considering violence.
“I’ll tell you what, partner, as far as I’m concerned, there’s not an option that’s not on the table,” Griffin replied.
Griffin again insisted he was speaking politically, not literally, when he said last week at a church in Truth or Consequences that “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.”
He repeated the comment in Tuesday’s interview just before calling for Democratic leaders to be executed, the Daily Beast said.
“Violent speech like this has no place in New Mexico politics,” Democratic Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Marg Elliston said in a statement Wednesday.“The silence from New Mexico Republican officials is deafening and implies their tacit approval of Commissioner Griffin’s behavior.”
Every Republican candidate and elected leader should condemn Griffin’s actions “unequivocally, and Griffin should resign his post,” Elliston said.
Mike Curtis, a spokesman for the state Republican Party, said the GOP had nothing to add to its response to Griffin’s earlier “dead Democrat” comment, in which it condemned the language.
“Republican Party of New Mexico wants to state for the record that any statements, whether in jest or serious about harming another individual are just plain wrong,” the party said in its statement last week.
State Democratic Party spokeswoman Miranda Van Dijk called GOP’s statement a weak response.
“They’re not calling him out at all,” she said.
Griffin has a record of making inflammatory remarks that call for violence against Democrats, Van Dijk said.
In a video posted on Twitter earlier this month, Griffin complained of being barred entry to a Walmart because he had no face mask.
“It might be a lead up to a civil war,” Griffin said in the video. “And if we do have a civil war over this, maybe that’s gonna be the uniforms. Maybe one of the uniforms will have masks on and the other ones won’t.”
Years before being elected Otero County commissioner, Griffin was a traveling street preacher who rode a horse to draw a crowd. He still attends some events on horseback.
And the fiery oratory style he once plied as a preacher he now uses for political rhetoric. Critics say he takes violent imagery too far in his speech.
In an interview last week with New Mexican columnist Milan Simonich, Griffin defended himself, saying, “I’m the target of lies and slander, horrible slander. There’s no uproar from the left over that.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(15) comments
Here's how stochastic terrorism works.
It relies on prejudice, fear, and ignorance to get someone to do your dirty work for you.
http://stochasticterrorism.blogspot.com
Typical GOP rhetoric. Notice how the NM GOP had no statement about this latest, even more alarming death threat coming out of their own camp. Anyone still voting for any Republican at this point is complicit with this garbage, fascistic and honestly, not a true American. This country’s future severely hangs in the balance so vote BLUE this November like your life depended on it.
What's sad the people of Otero Country elected this racist BS as their CC!
Where is this same outrage when Trump supporters are vilified by the news media, democrat political leaders, and the Hollywood elite? Not all Trump supporters believe nor endorse violence of any sort. If what Mr. Griffen has said was to be weighed against the vile comments made by the left, there would be no contest. The left practically invented personal attacks if you don't fall in line with their ideology. That's the way the left operates they do the deed. Then you blame you for the same act they committed. Right out of the Saul Alinsky book “ Rules for Radicals”.
Really, Joseph? Find some quotes from the left saying we should kill Conservatives because they are traitors. I'm waiting.
Hard to find because they blurt it out then take it down. Wasn't long ago that the Bernie camp was calling for re-education camps for Republicans and death for some.
I'm very disappointed in you Khal you are usually the voice of reason here, but you missed it on this one.
What flavor is that Kool-Aid Mr. Tafoya. There is no need for the press to vilify the retrumplicans because they do it to themselves and they merely broadcast the tape, including the orange clown. 18,000 lies, verified and on tape and yet the right doesn't care because of their true agenda - stacking the courts with extremists with no interest in basic justice for ALL and the christian nationalist movement to create a theocracy. Ed Li has it right and our nation is in serious danger from the right. When Fascism comes it will be wrapped in the flag (or the orange clown dry humping it) and carrying a bible.....
Aww davy, it appears that you are the KoolAide swiller and in massive quantities.
ABSOLUTELY. The left just tweaks the narrative to force shame on the right. They steal terms from the right, as they aren't clever enough to create their own.
I don't know the man. I could be wrong but he shows all the signs of being a terrorist in the making. How soon before he blows up a federal building? Who can say?
Nope. This guy is a loudmouth sh** disturber. The ones you worry about the the quiet ones who work under the radar. Like the Weather Underground or Timmy McVeigh.
An interesting comment, especially because both Nancy Pelosi and Gov Michelle here in NM are both being sued for demonstrating excessive use of authority and curbing our constitutional rights. They're both drunk on false power. Jail time for all.
This man clearly demonstrates the extreme depravity of Trump's supporters.
The people of Otero Co. should recall this loose cannon.
Why are the county commissioners and the GOP not calling for the resignation of this incitement to violence jerk? If this is the type of leadership the GOP offer this state, they may as well go home with their tails between their legs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.