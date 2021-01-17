The FBI arrested Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.
The leader of Cowboys for Trump is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority following his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
According to a criminal complaint, the FBI reviewed since-removed videos on Griffin's Facebook page in which he explains his involvement in the mob and his plans to return armed on inauguration day. In an interview with agents, Griffin, 47, said he planned to attend the inauguration with "no option that's off the table for the sake of freedom," according to the complaint.
On Sunday, state Attorney General Hector Balderas sent a letter to Griffin demanding his resignation from the county commission.
“An elected office is a public trust, and no official should use it to encourage violence and attack Americans,” Balderas wrote in the letter.
[lol][lol][beam][rolleyes]
Oh the drama....for what amounted to a trespassing ticket! That antifa already got caught for staging. Ho-hum. If people had a hard time with getting things accurate, shall we say, and navigating regular easy life, they probably are not going to make the best army of clever operators. I was watching one of the videos where the people were yelling "No antifa!" because they were hammering in a window. Congress has lost it's mind.
uh...Lock him up. Democracy is not who shows up armed and loaded and inciting insurrectionism. See ya wouldn't want to be ya.
Right. Let that be the end of this public conversation on him. Give no more power or acknowledgment to this deplorable human on the internets.
"...charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority". Ok is this a felony? Misdemeanor? It would seem the reporter here is just spouting stuff without any perspective as to how serious this is. Please do real journalism, not gotcha reporting, really.
Couldn't happen to a "nicer" guy.
You need to mention the fake cowboy leader also said if he made a second trip to capitol it would run red with blood! He could have been arrested earlier too many traitors in Otero county. Maybe we need to storm their government buildings!
