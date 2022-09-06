State District Judge Francis Mathew has ordered Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin removed from his post and disqualified from holding public office for life after finding Griffin's participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol amounted to insurrection.

The Cowboys for Trump founder had argued during a bench trial in a civil case last month he was only exercising his First Amendment rights when he traveled to Washington, D.C., and clambered over three barriers to gain access to a platform outside the Capitol, where he cheered on a mob forcibly trying to enter the building as police attempted to hold the crowd back.

A federal judge in March convicted Griffin of trespassing during the rioting. He was acquitted of a count of disorderly conduct. He was sentenced in June to 14 days of incarceration but received credit for 20 days he already had served after his arrest.

