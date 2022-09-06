The cowboy was on his high horse. He said tyranny had just reared its head in America, never recognizing the hypocrisy of his statement.

I speak of Couy Griffin, founder of Cowboys for Trump. Griffin, a Republican, had just learned of his political demise when we spoke Tuesday. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew removed Griffin from the Otero County Board of Commissioners and barred him from ever again seeking or holding public office.

"A liberal judge in Santa Fe subverted the will of the people of Otero County," Griffin said. He made that same comment three times during an 18-minute telephone interview.

Popular in the Community