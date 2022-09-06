The cowboy was on his high horse. He said tyranny had just reared its head in America, never recognizing the hypocrisy of his statement.
I speak of Couy Griffin, founder of Cowboys for Trump. Griffin, a Republican, had just learned of his political demise when we spoke Tuesday. State District Court Judge Francis Mathew removed Griffin from the Otero County Board of Commissioners and barred him from ever again seeking or holding public office.
"A liberal judge in Santa Fe subverted the will of the people of Otero County," Griffin said. He made that same comment three times during an 18-minute telephone interview.
Griffin's undoing was a crime he committed on behalf of former President Donald Trump. Griffin entered restricted grounds during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was inspired by Trump's false claims that voter fraud had robbed the president of a second term.
Mathew ruled an insurrection occurred at the Capitol. Griffin, one of the culprits, lost the privilege of holding public office.
In turn, Griffin lashed out at the judge during our interview, repeatedly mispronouncing his name as "Mathews."
"Judge Mathews is totally incompetent," Griffin said. "He does not have jurisdiction. Congress only can act under the 14th Amendment" of the U.S. Constitution regarding insurrection.
Griffin is not a lawyer. He represented himself before Mathew and proved one point only: Griffin had a fool for a client.
Asked if he would appeal Mathew's decision, Griffin replied, "Absolutely."
He was more expansive when questioned about whether he would again represent himself. "I don't have a lawyer right now. It's hard to get a lawyer in a case like this. Anybody who represents me is going to be executed, pretty much."
Executions were outlawed in New Mexico in 2009, but Griffin speaks in hyperbole. His claim of being unable to hire a lawyer is equally specious.
Attorneys regularly accept cases involving New Mexico politicians, no matter how unpopular or crooked the officeholders are. Former Secretary of State Dianna Duran, a Republican, and former state Sen. Phil Griego, D-San Jose, had paid lawyers at their side when they were convicted of public corruption.
Griffin legislated the same way he talks, bluster overtaking reason.
He voted against certifying Otero County's primary election results in June, claiming Dominion voting machines couldn't be trusted. Trump's camp spewed similar unsupported claims about Dominion after his defeat.
Griffin made a startling public confession about why he voted against certifying the election. "It's not based on any facts. It's only based on my gut, my gut feeling and my own intuition."
More recently, Griffin proposed an ordinance to ban drop boxes for ballots. Had he not been bounced from office, he intended to advocate this week for a public hearing on his idea.
Griffin would have been accused of the same sort of illegal overreach he ascribed to Judge Mathew. State legislators write election laws. A county commissioner trying to prohibit a state-sanctioned election practice is guilty of grandstanding at public expense.
Griffin has been making news for almost 30 years. His name first appeared in tiny type on the sports pages. Representing Cochise College in Arizona, he finished 10th in bull riding at the 1993 College National Finals Rodeo.
He drew more press and thick headlines during his travels as a street preacher. Griffin rode into cities and towns on a horse, a mule in tow. One year he claimed to have distributed 4,500 copies of the Gospel of John.
Back home in New Mexico, he won election in 2018 as a county commissioner. A politician in Otero County wasn't going to receive national press for his stands on budgets and rezoning proposals. Forming Cowboys of Trump gave Griffin a platform larger than anything he could have imagined as a preacher atop a horse.
A recall attempt against Griffin started after the Capitol riot but fizzled. He said this proved the people who elected him wanted him to remain in office.
Like Trump, Griffin often portrays himself as a victim. The media, the courts, the liberals and interlopers who file lawsuits were all out to get him.
What exactly did anyone do to Griffin? Nothing. He did it to himself.
Griffin chased attention by mounting a horse and fawning over Trump. Notoriety followed when Griffin took part in a riot that Trump watched for hours without trying to stop.
Maybe Trump can belatedly help his old pal by finding a political lawyer for Griffin. Rudy Giuliani has vast experience. Then again, Rudy wouldn't be much of an upgrade over Griffin's current counsel.
