Five prisoners were hospitalized and two died following a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla, where about half the staff and more than half the inmates tested positive for the virus.
"The county did pretty well for the vast majority of the pandemic," Rio Arriba County Attorney Adan Trujillo said Thursday. "We didn't have any cases for a long time. Then we had an outbreak in May and June."
A total of 18 employees — out of about 40 — tested positive at the jail, Trujillo said, with the majority of infections occurring in May and two in June. Trujillo said 33 inmates tested positive since the start of the pandemic, and 27 of those cases were in May.
The outbreak comes as infections, deaths and hospitalizations have fallen sharply across the state and as the vaccination rate has risen among eligible residents. Yet at the jail, many inmates and corrections staff have declined to get inoculated.
Trujillo said all employees are offered vaccines, but not all accept. He estimated vaccines rates at the jail are about 50 percent for corrections staff and about 80 percent for medical staff.
"It's hard to tell for inmates," Trujillo said. "It's pretty low. The Department of Health has come twice [once in May and once in June] and only given 26 total shots. It's a pretty challenging situation."
He added: "For whatever reason, they don't [seem] to be that interested in the vaccines," despite incentives such as pizza or ice cream sundaes. "And rates among staff are not super high either."
The jail has a capacity of 140 inmates. The population had been hovering around 40, Trujillo said, but has been creeping up and stood at 61 inmates Thursday.
Trujillo said it is difficult to keep the virus out of the jail because inmates and staff are constantly coming and going.
All inmates are housed in quarantine for 14 days upon admission, he said, and tested for COVID-19 before they are placed in the general population. Those who refuse testing are housed in isolation indefinitely.
Employee temperatures were checked each morning when they came to work, he said, and officials tried to isolate everyone after cases began to spike.
"But it was hard to do it as it spread," he said. "It's a really sad situation."
Trujillo said the county gained some control over the outbreak in recent weeks. Zero inmates tested positive Thursday and three of the five who were sent to an Española hospital for treatment had recovered and were back at the jail.
But two of them — Herbert Romero, 56, of Peñasco and Jullian Medelez, 46, of Santa Fe — were transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque and intubated before they died in June, according to court records.
Both men had been incarcerated for about two years prior to their death.
Attorneys for Romero and Medelez requested medical furloughs for the two men after they were hospitalized in late May, court records show.
Prosecutor Rebecca Ralph argued against the furloughs, saying the court had found both men were dangerous to the community before they fell ill and said the threat they posed hadn't changed after they contracted the virus.
Medelez was charged with second-degree murder and other counts in connection with the Aug. 19, 2019, shooting death of George Lewis II of Santa Fe, court records show.
Romero was accused of violating a young family member and was being held on nine counts — including child rape, criminal sexual contact with a minor and incest.
The furlough would have allowed the men to have their restraints removed, and would have allowed the jail to stop posting a guard outside their hospital rooms, according to testimony given at a hearing on the motions.
Ralph also argued the men's restraints — they were wearing belly chains and leg shackles, jail director Larry DeYapp testified at the hearing — were not interfering with their medical treatment.
DeYapp did not respond to calls seeking comment.
But he testified in favor of the men being furloughed at a May 27 hearing, saying posting a guard outside their rooms at the hospital 24 hours a day was putting a "huge burden" on his staff, which was already "hugely impacted" by so many employees testing positive and being required to quarantine.
"This COVID-19 is unlike anything we've ever seen," DeYapp said at the hearing. "The facility is adjusting we have been adjusting for over a year."
Judge Jason Lidyard denied the motions that day, but granted them days later when the men were moved to Albuquerque, saying guarding them in another city would be too difficult for the jail staff.
Medelez was granted medical furlough June 2 and died June 15, according to court records and a death notice.
Medelez's family members did not respond to attempts to reach them for comment through the Public Defender's Office and a funeral home.
"This death and continuing coronavirus cases in jails is proof that this is not over," First Judicial District Defender Julie Ball said in an email, "and it’s not just [Tierra Amarilla] jail."
Ball wrote that a trial had to be delayed recently because the defendant was in quarantine after having been exposed to COVID-19 in the Santa Fe County jail.
"The situation [is the same] at jails across the state, the inmates and staff, they are at higher risk, and it’s important not to let our guard down," wrote Ball, who oversees the Santa Fe public defender's office.
The Santa Fe County jail has administered 2,345 tests and had 106 inmates test positive for COVID-19 but has had no inmate deaths from the disease since the pandemic began, spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said in an email Thursday. The jail has administered vaccines to 301 inmates, Hart wrote.
Romero was furloughed June 4 and died June 6, according to court records and a death notice.
His sister Carlotta Martinez said Romero had nine siblings and was born in Grants but lived most his life in Peñasco, where he did carpentry and helped care for their parents.
He'd been incarcerated for about two years before his death.
Martinez said one brother was able to visit him on his deathbed and connected other family members to him by phone before his death.
"They called my brother and told him you can come see him because he was not going to make it past that day," Martinez said. "While he was there, my brother called our mom, who is in hospice and hadn't seen my brother in two years," she said.
"She wanted to see him so bad," she said. "We were all at my mom's house waiting to hear my mom talk to him and to say our goodbyes."
Martinez said she still has questions about her brother's death.
"Why did they not get vaccines to the guys?" she wondered in a phone interview. "How long was he sick before they got him to the hospital?"
New Mexico Counties general counsel Grace Philips said the association is working on creating promotional materials that will encourage inmates and jail workers to consider getting vaccinated.
Philips said criminal justice partners including police and courts greatly reduced jail populations through a "concerted shared effort" over the past year, but data shows the number of inmates is gradually beginning to increase again.
"I think it's important [to recognize] the pandemic is not behind us," she said. "If people who don't need to be locked up are locked up, that doesn't help. Some counties are really hurting for staff, and their populations are up. That's something for us to keep an eye on."
