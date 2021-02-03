New Mexico health officials reported 670 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 29 more deaths Wednesday, including two elderly women from Santa Fe County.

The daily count, a rise from numbers reported earlier in the week, brings the state's total caseload to 175,652. There have been 3,338 deaths in the state from COVID-19; among them were 119 in Santa Fe County. The women whose deaths were announced Wednesday were in their 80s and 90s. One was a resident of Pacifica Senior Living. Santa Fe County had 29 new novel coronavirus infections.

There were 476 patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, the Department of Health reported.

The state is continuing to roll out its COVID-19 vaccines, administering 291,742 of the 316,150 doses it has received so far. More than 67,000 residents had received both doses of the two-shot vaccine by Wednesday.

So far, 571,670 people have registered for vaccination on a state website.

