120622POY_LS_03.JPG

Edith Astorga of Santa Fe holds her son, Zander Valle, 4, while Tabitha Diaz with Premier Medical Group swabs his nose last year at a coronavirus testing site at Aspen Community Magnet School. State health officials this week reported 1,204 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 1.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

New Mexico’s COVID-19 fortunes — which seemed so promising only a few weeks ago — are beginning to darken, state health officials said Wednesday.

Just as health care experts and hospital leaders exhaled in relief in July with a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, an official with the state Department of Health said New Mexico is now following a national trend of increasing infections.

“The trends will be the same with cases rising and hospitalizations ticking up slowly as well,” Health Department spokesman David Barre wrote in an email. “Essentially, we are seeing the same thing in New Mexico that the rest of the country is observing in regard to COVID-19.”

