State health officials on Thursday announced 297 new cases of the coronavirus, including a dozen in Santa Fe County.
Five more people in the state died of COVID-19, including a man in his 70s from Taos County. Bernalillo County led the daily count with 112 cases, while Doña Ana County had 51.
There were 96 patients in New Mexico hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
