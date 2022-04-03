LAS VEGAS, N.M. — At times during the coronavirus pandemic, Tom Birmingham saw more than 200 people within two hours at the drive-thru testing site where he volunteers in Las Vegas.
That number has dwindled to about 25, said Birmingham, who helps operate the testing site at the Abe Montoya Recreation Center for the city of Las Vegas.
There are fewer testing sites available around New Mexico as case numbers have dropped to some of the lowest levels seen during the pandemic and demand for testing has declined.
“There has been a reduction in testing sites in part because there was a significant reduction in public usage,” said Katy Diffendorfer, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Health. “Case counts went down and the surge subsided, and there is also plentiful and easy access to free, at-home testing kits.”
Diffendorfer noted testing has evolved into an easily accessible tool, inexpensive or free.
“And the at-home tests are an excellent and efficient way to protect our communities from viral spread as we learn to co-exist with COVID,” she said.
Daily case counts reported by the state and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 both had dropped below 100 Saturday, when the state reported 94 newly confirmed cases statewide, including 10 in Santa Fe County. There were 76 people hospitalized in New Mexico with the disease, according to the Department of Health; 13 were on ventilators.
The state’s death toll continued to rise, however, with 73 deaths reported by the state in the seven days between April 26 and Friday. Those deaths bring the state’s total toll to 7,279.
Nearly 518,000 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of pandemic more than two years ago.
Birmingham began volunteering at the testing site in December 2020 three days a week in three-hour sessions through a Rotary Club service project.
“We got down to three days a week for two hours,” said the retired hospital chief financial officer. “We started last week with one hour, three days a week.”
Fellow Rotarian and retired cardiologist Jean Warner said workers at the drive-thru test site primarily see folks who are required to be tested by their employers.
“The incidence of the disease in the state has fallen off,” Warner said. “A lot are vaccinated or had the disease, and employers have stopped requiring [testing].
“I know some people are doing the home testing,” she added, and tend to visit the drive-thru site in Las Vegas because they either received a positive test “and they want to have it confirmed, or negative and are sick, and want to know.”
She said they’ve seen some very sick people at the site.
The Department of Health recommends people order home test kits online while they are free and plentiful.
“This is especially valuable if a person is immunocompromised and needs to seek oral treatments within the five-day window,” Diffendorfer said.
She noted the at-home tests have largely rendered the state’s daily counts incomplete.
“We instead focus on hospitalizations, ventilator usage and other factors, which are easily tracked and very reliable,” Diffendorfer said. “We are looking at trends at this stage in the pandemic.”
