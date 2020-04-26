Claudia Muñiz carried an envelope holding $650, her April rent payment, as she walked through the mobile home park on Santa Fe’s south side where she lives with her husband and four kids.
She deposited it in a drop box that had a sign telling residents, “Solo pagos completos” — Only full payments.
In the last month, Muñiz’s husband and oldest daughter have lost their jobs at Canyon Road restaurant El Farol, and her own work cleaning office buildings has been cut to six hours per week. She brings home only $90 a week.
“Every day I think, ‘How are we going to survive?’ ” Muñiz said in Spanish. “It’s unjust and inhumane that there is help but only for those who qualify.”
As a range of businesses, government services and schools remain shuttered statewide under emergency orders from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus — a public health action with widespread economic effects — immigrants in New Mexico say the pandemic has exacerbated systemic injustices.
Those without legal residency status are excluded from the federal government’s $1,200 stimulus checks and an expanded unemployment benefits program. Many immigrants who continue working jobs deemed “essential” to public welfare — such as grocery store clerks, child care workers, farmworkers and construction laborers — fear they might end up dying from the virus for wages that don’t reflect the critical need the workers are filling.
“I’m scared, and I don’t want to work,” Teresa Ultreras said in Spanish. The single mother, a native of Chihuahua, Mexico, works at the Smith’s grocery store on Cerrillos Road.
“But if I don’t work, who pays the rent?” she said. “Who pays for everything?”
The federal CARES Act — a $2 trillion response by Congress and the White House to ease the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on families, workers and small businesses — excludes undocumented immigrants from receiving the one-time stimulus payments. Jobless immigrants who use Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers to file IRS tax returns instead of Social Security numbers also are ineligible from receiving state and federally funded unemployment benefits.
Marcela Díaz, director of the immigrant advocacy group Somos Un Pueblo Unido, estimated about 50,000 undocumented immigrants in New Mexico are barred from pandemic-related benefits, even if they are married to a citizen or have children who are citizens.
“We pay taxes. We have kids who are born here and who are citizens. But there is no help for us,” Muñiz, a native of Guadalajara, Mexico, said in Spanish.
“I’ve been racking my brain every morning thinking about the situation because my family and other immigrant families, we pay with our labor and receive no help,” she said.
Ulteras, who works in the bakery at Smith’s, said she is frustrated by shoppers who don’t wear face masks.
After work, she said, she takes off her shoes outside and avoids contact with her daughter, a student at Capital High School, until after she has showered.
“Undocumented immigrant workers are a big part of the essential workforce,” Díaz said. “And when millions of people across the country have no access to assistance during the pandemic, you can effectively force them to come into work as their only means of survival.”
The $10 a month Muñiz pays for internet access further strains the family’s budget, but her kids need it, she said, to continue their education through distance-learning programs.
Muñiz’s 19-year-old daughter, her namesake, dreams of becoming a doctor. She is in her first year at Santa Fe Community College and has been thinking of majoring in biology. For her and her three younger siblings — two attend Ortiz Middle School and one is at Capital High — online learning isn’t a sustainable form of education, the younger Claudia Muñiz said.
“I strongly believe that if I continue my education online, I will not learn a lot. It’s the same for my siblings. They’re too young to be really responsible on their own and need my mom to constantly tell them to do their work,” she said.
The community college and local public school district are making efforts to ensure all students continue to learn during the shutdown, but some have vanished from classes.
Dafyd Rawlings, coordinator of the English as a second language program at Santa Fe Community College, said more than half of the program’s 400 students who started the semester on campus have not continued classes online.
One student, 37-year-old Samuel Zubiate, said he returned to Juárez, Mexico, after losing his job in a kitchen at the Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino. He has tried to keep up with the community college’s English classes but has been battling a spotty internet connection.
The classes are beneficial, he said in a phone interview. “I’ve worked in restaurants for the last 25 years, and it has always been frustrating to hear English and not understand.
“I feel stuck not knowing when I will be able to work again,” he added, “but learning the language is a valuable opportunity. In the past, before these classes, I was not able to communicate.”
Santa Fe Public Schools, which is starting its fifth week of operating a distance-learning program for K-12 students, has been reaching most of them. The district reported over 96 percent of students — all but about 500 — had logged in to an online learning platform at least once in the program’s first week.
Superintendent Veronica García said last week the number of students the district had been unable to reach was down to about 125. It’s unclear how many of those students, if any, are immigrants or children of immigrants; the district doesn’t collect information on citizenship or residency status.
“Either they moved or their parent’s cellphone was disconnected,” García said of the missing students.
The district provided take-home tablet computers and laptops for every student, and it has been offering internet hot spot devices for kids who don’t have access at home.
Spokesman David Carl said the district also is offering technology support and all learning materials in Spanish to accommodate Spanish-speaking students and parents.
School leaders have been taking a “multigenerational and community approach to try to contact everybody,” to let them know about the resources available, García said.
“Our principals have been reaching out to families we haven’t heard from in order to make sure no student falls through the cracks,” she said. “Our strategy has to be to reach every family.”
For the Muñiz family, education is a priority but not the only concern. Another rent payment is due in May.
The city of Santa Fe has halted evictions during the pandemic, but for those who don’t keep up with rent payments, debt is mounting and the threat of eviction is only delayed.
The family’s struggles weigh heavily on Claudia Muñiz’s children as they spend the final weeks of the semester learning from home.
“It’s stressful to try to focus on homework while watching our parents work so hard to keep us afloat,” the younger Claudia said.
