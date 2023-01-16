Santa Fe resident E.V. McKay has been expecting his federal food aid to decrease for months.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, McKay’s two-person household — whose income is a combination of disability, Social Security and other federal benefits — has received about $300 more per month through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, thanks to emergency allotments intended to combat pandemic-related hunger.

When the additional aid kicked in, McKay said, he could purchase healthy food items for the first time in about a decade of receiving food stamps without worrying so much about the often higher price tags of produce. The extra SNAP money made the difference between a diet of packaged ramen and canned beans and a diet including salads, fresh fruit and vegetables.

