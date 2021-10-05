COVID-19 cost seven more New Mexicans their lives and now has killed 4,830 residents.
The state Department of Health reported the seven deaths in its daily report Tuesday. One death, a woman in her 60s from Santa Fe County, occurred during the past 30 days, the state said. She had been hospitalized.
In addition, the state added 540 new cases to its list, including 154 in Bernalillo County. That was the only county in triple figures Tuesday.
Santa Fe County reported 31 new cases, with eight in Rio Arriba County and one in Los Alamos County.
The Department of Health said 352 people were in New Mexico hospitals with COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.