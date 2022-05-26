Recent reports from the state Department of Health indicate COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are creeping higher — though they remain far below the levels witnessed earlier this year when New Mexico recorded thousands of new cases amid the rise of the omicron variant.
Nevertheless, case counts are rising again as summer approaches.
Between April 19 and May 2, the state reported 355 COVID-19 cases. Between May 10-23, there were 884, according to Health Department reports.
A May 2 weekly report recorded 43 COVID-19 related hospitalizations; there were more than 70 three weeks later.
Statewide, the Health Department said there were more than 900 COVID-19 cases, 116 hospitalizations and 32 deaths on Wednesday. On Thursday, New Mexico saw 830 cases and 24 deaths, with 109 hospitalizations.
The department did not respond to questions about the increases Thursday.
While the department no longer reports daily cases and deaths by county on its COVID-19 dashboard, other local entities have seen a rise as well: Santa Fe Public Schools, which just completed the school year, reported 197 COVID-19 cases this month, including 25 at Wood Gormley Elementary School.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control per-county dashboard places Santa Fe County's community infection level in the "medium" category. A New York Times COVID-19 tracker reported an average of 74 cases per day in the county as of Tuesday.
The Health Department urged at-risk New Mexicans, including people over 65 or who are pregnant, to take medication for coronavirus. Several prescriptions pills, including Pfizer antiviral medication Paxlovid, are available for people in the early stages of the illness.
According to a county database, the medication is available at several Santa Fe pharmacies.
“Early testing and oral treatment taken within five days of the first symptoms of COVID-19 for those who have even one risk factor means being able to be treated in the comfort of your own home versus hospitalization,” acting Health Department Secretary David Scrase said in a news release, adding testing, staying up to date on vaccinations and masking remain "powerful tools" against the virus.