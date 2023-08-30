030922 jw last vaccination1.jpg

Morgan Taylor, left, comforts her sister, Lauren Taylor, as retired Dr. Raphael Shapiro gives her a COVID-19 booster shot during March 2022 during a vaccination clinic at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The state said New Mexico's number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has nearly tripled since July, when health officials all but declared the virus outbreak over.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

With the official start of fall three weeks away, New Mexico's number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has nearly tripled since July, when health officials all but declared the virus outbreak over.

Still, community spread is nearly impossible to track. No one knows how many people have tested positive using kits at home or how many cases have gone undiagnosed.

Using only lab-reported coronavirus cases, the state Department of Health in the first two weeks of August cited 1,204 new cases — about 550 per week — with 34 hospitalizations. Cases nearly doubled last week to 1,030, with 59 hospitalizations, the data shows.

