Morgan Taylor, left, comforts her sister, Lauren Taylor, as retired Dr. Raphael Shapiro gives her a COVID-19 booster shot during March 2022 during a vaccination clinic at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The state said New Mexico's number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has nearly tripled since July, when health officials all but declared the virus outbreak over.
With the official start of fall three weeks away, New Mexico's number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has nearly tripled since July, when health officials all but declared the virus outbreak over.
Still, community spread is nearly impossible to track. No one knows how many people have tested positive using kits at home or how many cases have gone undiagnosed.
Using only lab-reported coronavirus cases, the state Department of Health in the first two weeks of August cited 1,204 new cases — about 550 per week — with 34 hospitalizations. Cases nearly doubled last week to 1,030, with 59 hospitalizations, the data shows.
New Mexico's numbers are following a national trend, said David Barre, a Health Department spokesman.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center has had as many as 10 patients hospitalized per day, said hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado. As of Wednesday, six patients were admitted with COVID-19.
“For laboratory testing data, it is important to track the trends (increasing, decreasing, staying the same) as the laboratory positive numbers do not represent all of the infections in our community,” Barre wrote in an email Wednesday. “There is more disease out there than is being detected by testing.”
The state has not compiled mortality numbers in recent months but said there are two variants circulating and poor outcomes for patients at high risk — including hospitalization, ICU admission and death — remain the same.
National figures look as bleak, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting a 20% uptick in COVID-19-related deaths since July 1 and a 19% increase in hospitalizations.
But Barre wrote there is no evidence disease severity is worsening.
“We don’t have additional mortality figures at this time but hope to have those numbers updated in the future,” he wrote.
State health officials also have not updated the number of COVID-19 pediatric cases since its last report was released in early August, showing 144 children had become stricken with the virus.
Health officials earlier this month said the recent wave of COVID-19 doesn’t appear to be as severe as last summer. Nevertheless, they were already preparing for significant illness from influenza, RSV and COVID-19 this winter.
Vaccinations this fall will be critical to keeping communities safe, officials said.
The viruses last year left intensive care units packed, with dozens of children intubated.