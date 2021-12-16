The COVID-19 threat in Northern New Mexico has canceled one of the area's best-known Christmas traditions.
With cases again on the rise, First Baptist Church in Santa Fe has decided to cancel this year's event, Chris Castorena, associate pastor of family ministry and education, wrote in an email.
"Every year our Church loves to share the good news of Christmas to our community with the annual Living Nativity," he wrote. "However, with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Santa Fe County and our commitment to the safety of our members and our neighbors we prayerfully made the decision to cancel this year's Living Nativity event. We are praying everyone has a safe Christmas holiday."
