Hundreds stood in line for COVID-19 vaccines — some for more than an hour — Saturday morning at a pop-up clinic in the Santa Fe Railyard, following a week in which nearly 10,000 new cases were reported statewide.
With boosters now available for anyone 18 and older, authorities said they expected their roughly 1,000 available doses would be in people’s arms before the day’s end.
Santa Fe resident Marcy Albin said she arrived at 9 a.m. to get a booster shot and didn’t have an appointment.
Albin manages a glass studio and said, “I’m taking precautions because I deal with out-of-town tourists every day.”
The outdoor clinic was run by members of the Air National Guard and Army National Guard, as well as medical personnel from Rapid Temps, a medical staffing company.
“We have about 600 confirmed appointments, and the balance is going to be walk-ins,” said Tech. Sgt. Dominick Zuniga, who was in charge of the operation.
Medical staffers were offering first doses, second doses and booster shots of all three manufacturer types of vaccine at the event, which was set to run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registrations were available through the New Mexico Department of Health website.
Matt Dirmyer, 40, who works as a materials scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, had been waiting in line for 50 minutes to get his booster shot. He said he was doing so to protect everyone in the community, and because “my mom’s coming to visit soon.”
Tyler Cade, 31, arrived just before 9 a.m. for a booster shot, “because I don’t want to kill anybody.”
According to the state Department of Health, 79.5 percent of COVID-19 cases were among the unvaccinated between Feb. 1 and Nov. 15. Similarly, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 91.5 percent of deaths were among the unvaccinated during the same period.
More than 300,000 cases and 5,000 deaths have been recorded across the state.
Megan Reneau, 28, recently moved to Santa Fe from Albuquerque. She said she had been waiting for her booster shot for an hour and 13 minutes.
“I have a timer,” she said. “I am immunocompromised. I work with the public in a medical environment, so I need it.”
The Railyard has been hosting vaccine clinics during its outdoor events for months, working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and, later, with the National Guard.
“All of a sudden, it’s exploded,” said Sandra Brice, events and marketing director at the nonprofit Santa Fe Railyard Community Corporation. About 400 vaccine doses were administered there last week, she said.
“It’s probably a mix of winter coming, everybody really knowing that the boosters are available to everybody and word finally spreading,” Brice said.
Another pop-up clinic is planned next Saturday at the Railyard. December events are possible, Zuniga said.
Santa Fe bookkeeper Michele Ryan, 53, said she had been waiting for a booster shot for about an hour.
“I’m really afraid of the delta variant,” she said. “And I think it’s important to take care of myself. I don’t want to get sick.”
