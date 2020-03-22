The coronavirus has turned campaigns virtual in a district traditionally won face to face.
As candidates in the 3rd Congressional District follow precautions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus, forums, meet-and-greets and fundraisers in the Democratic Party primary have moved online or been canceled outright as the number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico rises.
The adjustment for politicians is no different than for every other New Mexican: Campaigns have to adapt to a new reality in which leaving your home presents new risks.
Former CIA operative and 3rd Congressional District candidate Valerie Plame said her campaign will have to “drastically scale back our in-person meetings and fundraisers” as it determines how to move forward.
“Gosh, you know, the best part — truly the best part — of running for office for me is meeting people in their space and listening to them. It’s that personal interaction — that’s what I find invigorating,” Plame said. “But this is small potatoes compared to what we as a nation are going to be facing over the next few weeks.”
Plame is among a crowded field of Democrats vying for the party nomination in the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Santa Fe attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez, Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya, First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna, former Deputy Secretary of State John Blair, state Rep. Joseph Sanchez and Taos environmental attorney Kyle Tisdel.
Republicans in the primary include former Santa Fe County Commissioner Harry Montoya, Navajo Nation member Karen Bedonie and Santa Fe engineer Alexis Johnson.
Plame spoke about the campaign March 13, the day President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the health threats posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, restrictions on travel, restaurants, bars and other businesses meant to slow the virus have combined with plummeting stock values and oil prices, all spurring dark predictions of another recession.
With fears the virus could devastate public health, campaigns are having to host virtual events to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to continue to make sure we allow people to meet me and allow people to ask their questions,” said Leger Fernandez, the candidate who earned the most support from delegates at the pre-primary nominating convention two weeks ago.
The convention could be one of the last in-person events candidates have before the June primary.
“We have to recognize that this health crisis has changed everything for everybody, and a campaign is no different than a school or a business. Everybody is being impacted, and we’re all searching for the best way of moving forward while we’re being respectful of our community, especially those who are most at risk,” said Fernandez, a longtime Santa Fe attorney.
“As much as I’d love to be out meeting with you in our many different social gatherings, we are going to be following the experts and practicing social distancing,” she added.
Blair said he also has had to move his campaign online or cancel events, including two house parties and a candidate forum. In response, he said in a statement he is hosting a series of “virtual town halls,” the first of which is already posted on his campaign’s Facebook page.
A question-and-answer forum with all the Democratic candidates was canceled in Taos, said Taos County Democratic Party Treasurer George Brown.
Because many of the volunteers working for the county party are in the high-risk coronavirus category, volunteers have been sent home and the office is now closed.
Brown said a virtual event was considered, but candidates couldn’t make it and Brown said he doubted the county party had the technology to host it, anyway.
For voters, the shift to virtual meetings can be a real loss.
“It is a shame that the differences between a candidate doesn’t have the chance to come to the fore as much,” Brown said. “We always are encouraging people to meet candidates. What else do you have to go on?”
It’s the same in Santa Fe County, where Democrats had planned to film a candidate forum without an audience before officials concluded they did not want to risk even that, said Estelle Berger, the Santa Fe County Democratic Party chairwoman.
“They have family members who are at risk and they did the right thing, and we support that,” she said. “This does make it harder, but I think people are very understanding, they realize the circumstances have changed and we need to alter the way in which we interact for the foreseeable future.”
Sanchez said he had to cancel canvassing in Rio Rancho and Santa Fe counties, a meet-and-greet in Chama and a fundraiser he had planned in early May.
As a result, he is trying to transform his campaign Facebook page into a repository for information and news about the coronavirus.
“What’s important now is to get past this whole ordeal and keep people safe,” Sanchez said.
For his part, Serna agreed health and safety is critical, but he also sees the shift “as an opportunity to reach even more voters through our virtual forums and meet & greets,” his brother and campaign manager, JonCarlo Serna, said in an email.
“Our number one priority has been to inform and update our volunteers and supporters on the spread of the pandemic within New Mexico and we will continue to do so on a weekly basis on our Facebook page and via e-mail,” Serna said.
