It’s new. Whether it’s improved depends on whom you ask.
The Administrative Office of the Courts has begun rolling out a new case search system that will replace its current tool at the end of the month. It’s getting mixed reviews from lawyers, journalists and others who use the system to look at case files and review court dockets.
“Not everybody loves it,” Cassandra Hayne, chief technology officer for the state judiciary system said in a recent phone interview, “but in general, it’s been very well received.”
The new system, called re:SearchNM, has been in development for several years and been rolled out slowly over the past few months.
Hayne said re:SearchNM delivers improved search features and will allow access to court documents for litigants who do not have an attorney. But those who’ve been introduced to the new system cite worries about costs and functionality and hope they’ll be addressed before the tool becomes their only option.
One of the main differences between re:SearchNM and the current system, called Secured Odyssey Public Access or SOPA, is enhanced capabilities — including case alerts or the ability to save searches — for a cost ranging from $5 per case to $900 for a yearlong subscription.
Per its 2018 no-bid contract with Plano, Texas-based Tyler Technologies, the Administrative Office of the Courts shares in the revenue generated via the paid options on a sliding scale, tied to amount of money collected.
The Administrative Office of the Courts receives 25% of the first $1 million dollars generated by paid options, according to a revenue sharing clause in the contract. It also gets an additional 35% of any additional proceeds between $1 million and $1.5 million. If revenue generated through the paid options exceeds $1.5 million, the contract says, the AOC will receive the aforementioned percentages plus an additional 50% of any revenues above $1.5 million, according to the contract.
The state has received a relatively minuscule amount of money in connection with the revenue sharing clause to date, according to figures provided by the courts agency, though those numbers reflect a time when a small number of “early adopters” had access to the re:SearchNM platform.
AOC received $141 in connection with the revenue sharing clause in 2018; $2,800 in 2019; $6,800 in 2020, $9,100 in 2021 and $11,400 in 2022, according to figures the agency provided.
Those numbers could increase exponentially with the court’s recent migration of more than 10,000 SOPA accounts to the new platform.
Administrative Office of the Courts Director Arthur Pepin said in a recent interview the agency would be “happy to give up that revenue” if some of the functions currently available for a cost could be made part of a”basic” package, which is free to registered users. Those who employ the tool include media, attorneys and others, including police, child welfare workers and litigants representing themselves.
“We are not trying to enhance the use of the pay feature so we can generate revenue,” he said.
“Our goal is to eliminate the paid subscription access entirely, and that is the focus of the ongoing negotiations with Tyler,” the agency said in written response to questions from The New Mexican.
The AOC said in a statement it could not estimate when the ongoing contract negotiations with Tyler would be finished or whether it would be before users lose SOPA accounts and are forced to start using re:SearchNM instead.
Tyler Technologies declined a request for an interview. In an email, a spokeswoman listed the enhanced features of the new system, including its search and filtering capabilities and the option for users to set up various alerts.
The rollout of the new system was scheduled to be completed earlier this month but was recently postponed to May 31 after frequent users, including the Law Offices of the Public Defender and the Second Judicial District — arguably the busiest court jurisdiction in the state — raised concerns about the functionality of the new application.
Both state agencies identified problems with the way the new system displays court calendars.
Joy Willis, managing attorney for the criminal division in the Albuquerque-based Second Judicial District, asked the courts office to ensure SOPA was not discontinued until issues were resolved.
Maggie Shepard, spokeswoman for the statewide Public Defenders Office, said in a recent phone interview the agency was never directly asked for feedback but “our attorneys waved a very big red flag because some of the key functions we rely on for daily operations were no longer available and were going to have to be purchased at a very high expense.”
“Internally we have to be able to schedule our attorneys,” she said. “We can’t do that now, and that’s sand in the gears. I know that is at least one of the major issues we are having to figure out, and it would require a major redesign of how we function as an office.”
Shepard said the Public Defender’s Office estimated it would cost about $360,000 per year to purchase 400 employees subscriptions to the premium tier of re:SearchNM at the listed per month price of $900. But the agency received a quote from the company late Friday offering a monthly rate of $14 per user for 510 users. The total cost would be $85,600 per year.
Shepard said the agency hasn’t made a decision on that yet.
While SOPA’s design was startlingly simple, re:SearchNM is comparatively complex to the untrained user or anyone who anyone who hasn’t attended a training or had time to read the 51 pages of instructions.
“It’s very difficult for me to navigate,” Shepard said. “I know new things are hard, but there is something beyond just the newness here that is very difficult.”
Ryan Lowery, a freelancer journalist who is one of 192 members of the media credentialed to use the system, said he empathizes with the challenges of trying to provide one product to serve multiple kinds of users but is concerned about the effect the cumbersome nature of the new system could have on reporting.
“I expected there would be a learning curve,” he said in a recent phone interview. “But even after using it for several weeks, it’s taking me considerably longer to write stories because the research and reporting portion of it is just taking longer because of the system. I also have concerns it will lead to stories not being as fully reported as they could be because reporters don’t have time to dig all over the site and find information that could be useful in a story.”
Barry Brenenberg, senior counsel for New Mexico Mutual and the state Patient’s Compensation Fund broke down some of what makes the new system difficult to use in several emails to the courts.
“While re:SearchNM is very good for searching and downloading documents … it is terrible for reviewing dockets or even downloading documents returned by a search,” he wrote in a March email to Pepin.
Asked why the courts decided to make the switch, Pepin said there were two main reasons: to improve access “for all users out there” and because it was necessary due to the “sunsetting” of Tyler’s SOPA program.
The Administrative Office of the Courts did not issue a request for proposals asking vendors to submit bids for the new application before entering into a $250,000 per year contract with Tyler in 2018.
“Tyler Technologies had the new web-based re:Search application available as a successor to its SOPA [Secured Odyssey Public Access] product and AOC considered it an evolutionary program for continuing to provide access to records from the Odyssey case management system used by courts statewide,” Pepin said in an email sent by spokesman Barry Massey in response to The New Mexican’s questions about the contract.
Though New Mexico’s online court system offers those who regularly work with the courts access others states don’t afford, the general public is still forced to physically visit a courthouse to view most of the public records managed by these systems.
The judiciary has talked for years about putting case files online, much as the federal government has with the Public Access to Court Electronic Records website.
But state law prohibits the online publication of public documents that contain protected personal information — such as birthdates and Social Security numbers — which means putting the records online means coming up with money to pay for the records to be redacted before publication.
Pepin said recently he’s still unable to provide an estimate of when the goal of full public access could be realized.
“The Judiciary is not yet satisfied with the performance of currently available redaction software and its ability to accurately redact confidential or protected personal identifiers,” the AOC said in a written response.
“We don’t do things unless we are convinced we have found a solution that is going to work, and we’re not there yet on redaction and it’s expensive,” Pepin said in a phone interview. “I would really love for people to be able to get all the documents they want for free … but I can’t give you a timeline.”