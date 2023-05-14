It’s new. Whether it’s improved depends on whom you ask.

The Administrative Office of the Courts has begun rolling out a new case search system that will replace its current tool at the end of the month. It’s getting mixed reviews from lawyers, journalists and others who use the system to look at case files and review court dockets.

“Not everybody loves it,” Cassandra Hayne, chief technology officer for the state judiciary system said in a recent phone interview, “but in general, it’s been very well received.”

