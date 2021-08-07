A California-based news service has filed a lawsuit accusing New Mexico court officials of violating the First Amendment by delaying access to newly filed civil complaints.
The practice came about in 2012 as New Mexico courts made the transition from paper to electronic court records, Courthouse News Service says in a 22-page complaint filed recently in U.S. District Court.
“Since time beyond memory, the press has reviewed new civil complaints when they crossed the intake counter in American courts,” the lawsuit says. “… But a group of state court clerks abandoned the tradition. They withheld new electronically filed (‘e-filed’) complaints until they were entered into the docket, delaying access and damaging the news.”
According to the lawsuit, Courthouse News has been asking court officials in New Mexico to restore timely access to complaints since 2014.
In the past, the news service says in its complaint, reporters and others could walk into a court clerk’s office and ask to see hard copies of newly filed documents before they were entered into the system. Court officials have the means to implement a modern version of that system, the organization argues, adding the vendor that leases e-filing software to courts has installed a “press review queue” for other clients, but New Mexico courts have refused to use it.
“They continue to enforce a no-access-before-process policy and practice that delays the news,” the complaint says. It asks the federal court to issue preliminary and permanent injunctions forcing New Mexico courts to stop delaying access to civil filings.
As a result of New Mexico courts’ policy of delaying access, the lawsuit says, 30 percent of new civil complaints filed in a four-month period, or 2,341 cases, were withheld for one or more days.
Since the beginning of 2021, 59 percent of new civil complaints filed in the First Judicial District — which serves Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties — or 506 complaints, were withheld for one or more days, “including a highly newsworthy action against Los Alamos National Laboratory.”
State Administrative Office of the Courts Director Arthur Pepin, the First Judicial District Court Clerk’s Office and First Judicial District Court Executive Officer Kathleen Vigil — identified in the complaint as the court clerk — are the defendants named in the lawsuit.
Neither Pepin nor Vigil responded to messages seeking comment.
“Courts exist to resolve these types of disputes,” Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey wrote in an email.
“It would be inappropriate to comment on the merits of the lawsuit because this is a pending legal matter,” Massey added. “But New Mexico courts have been and remain open and transparent. The Judiciary expanded access by the news media to court records in 2017 when it launched an online system that allows reporters and editors to view and download court records without the need to travel to a courthouse. Few states make available to the press such a convenient, online court records system.”
