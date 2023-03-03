A prosecutor and defense attorney had a heated exchange in the hallway at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe on Friday, prompting one of them to call for help and the other to say he was being falsely accused for being a strong advocate for his client.

Assistant District Attorney Alain Clarke and defense attorney William Snowden were among a group of people waiting in the hallway outside state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington’s courtroom just before noon when the encounter occurred.

The two were waiting to enter the courtroom for a hearing in a case in which they are adversaries.