The state Court of Appeals issued an opinion Monday upholding the rape and voyeurism convictions of Redwolf Pope, an actor and Native American film producer found guilty of taking photos and video of himself sexually assaulting a Seattle woman in a Santa Fe hotel room in 2017.

Pope’s lawyers had raised three issues in an appeal filed in 2021 — arguing the convictions should be overturned because the District Court had erred by not granting him a change of venue; the evidence didn’t support his convictions; the convictions violated double jeopardy rules, which prohibit defendants from being punished more than once for the same act.

A panel of three Court of Appeals judges — Katherine Wray, Jennifer Attrep and Jane Yohalem — rejected each of the arguments.