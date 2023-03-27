The state Court of Appeals issued an opinion Monday upholding the rape and voyeurism convictions of Redwolf Pope, an actor and Native American film producer found guilty of taking photos and video of himself sexually assaulting a Seattle woman in a Santa Fe hotel room in 2017.
Pope’s lawyers had raised three issues in an appeal filed in 2021 — arguing the convictions should be overturned because the District Court had erred by not granting him a change of venue; the evidence didn’t support his convictions; the convictions violated double jeopardy rules, which prohibit defendants from being punished more than once for the same act.
A panel of three Court of Appeals judges — Katherine Wray, Jennifer Attrep and Jane Yohalem — rejected each of the arguments.
The panel found the District Court had erred in denying Pope a mandatory change of venue in the case but, in an opinion authored by Wray, said the error was made moot because an unbiased jury had ultimately been seated in the case.
“Our review of the record confirms that the district court excused for cause three jurors who had been exposed to the pretrial media about which Defendant was concerned,” Wray wrote.
The appellate court rejected Pope’s argument regarding the sufficiency of the evidence, finding evidence presented to the jury for consideration had been sufficient to support the verdict.
The panel also ruled Pope’s convictions did not violate double jeopardy, noting in the written opinion state prosecutors appropriately used video of Pope assaulting the woman to prove he had committed two crimes; criminal sexual penetration and voyeurism.
Pope’s attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment Monday.
Pope also had been charged with kidnapping in the case, a first-degree felony, which would have carried a maximum sentence of 18 years, but jurors acquitted him of the charge after his attorney argued Pope’s victim willfully entered his vehicle prior to the sexual assault after she asked him for a ride home from a party during Indian Market weekend.
The woman, an acquaintance of Pope’s, told prosecutors she was handed a drink when she got into Pope’s vehicle and woke up without any memory of what occurred that night.
The charges against Pope, filed in 2018, arose out of a joint investigation by police in Santa Fe and Seattle that began after Pope’s roommates came forward to Santa Fe police with videos that appeared to show him sexually assaulting unconscious women in both cities.
District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sentenced Pope to a four-year prison sentence in 2020 — giving him credit for two years he’d spent in custody awaiting trial.
According to previous reports, Pope was slated to stand trial on similar charges in Seattle after completing his prison sentence in New Mexico.
Online court records from King County Superior Court in Washington indicate prosecutors there have charged Pope with six crimes — three counts of second-degree rape and three counts of first-degree voyeurism — related to alleged crimes between 2016 and 2018.
In June, prosecutors asked the King County court to increase Pope’s bail from $500,000 to
$1 million, noting that since the case had filed in 2018, Pope had been convicted in New Mexico and the state no longer felt a bail of $500,000 would be sufficient to protect the community, according to online records.
“He now faces life imprisonment if convicted for the currently charged crimes in Washington,” prosecuting attorney Daniel T. Satterberg wrote in the document.
Online court records didn’t indicate Pope’s current whereabouts or whether he’d been able to post bond in the Washington case, in which the state had identified him as “an extreme flight risk” and asked he placed on electronic monitoring and surrender his passport if he was able to bond out of jail.
That case is set to go to trial in May, according to the online records.