The vast majority of migrants crossing the Mexican border into New Mexico and Texas can now be prohibited from claiming asylum as a result of a federal appeals court ruling Friday that lifted a blanket injunction against the federal government imposing new asylum restrictions.
The Trump administration in July issued a rule that bars asylum claims by migrants who pass through other countries en route to the U.S., and who do not seek protection in those countries.
Last month, a federal district judge in San Francisco issued a nationwide preliminary injunction against that rule. On Friday, a federal appeals court in San Francisco said that injunction can only be applied in the Ninth Circuit, which includes California and Arizona, and not throughout the entire country. That means the rule can be applied in the other two southwestern border states, New Mexico and Texas.
“The district court clearly erred by failing to consider whether nationwide relief is necessary to remedy plaintiffs’ alleged harms,” the majority judges wrote. “And, based on the limited record before us, we do not believe a nationwide injunction is justified.”
With the exception of Mexicans, the vast majority of migrants crossing the southwestern border pass through another country before reaching the U.S. The new rule therefore applies to nearly all non-Mexican asylum-seekers, including people from Central America, Cuba, Africa and the Middle East.
It was unclear whether the rule would immediately take effect in the El Paso sector, which includes New Mexico. A spokesman at U.S. Customs and Border Protection in El Paso referred requests for comment to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesman, who did not respond.
Policy analysts, immigration attorneys and nonprofits believed immigration authorities in El Paso and New Mexico would likely put the rule into effect soon.
“I would imagine from this point going forward they will implement the ban,” said Kennji Kizuka , a senior researcher and policy analyst at Human Rights First.
Dylan Corbett, El Paso-based director of the Hope Border Institute, said when the rule was first announced in July, authorities processing claims in El Paso temporarily stopped calling asylum-seekers who had been waiting to cross in a procedure known as “metering.”
He said that process could be frozen again after Friday’s injunction, but that it has been difficult to predict how authorities will react to changes in immigration policy.
“There’s always a patchwork of policies and guidelines, and it changes on an everyday basis,” Corbett said. “It’s fluid who gets in and who doesn’t.”
El Paso immigration attorney Carlos Spector said the ruling could lead more migrants to cross the border in California and Arizona instead of New Mexico and Texas.
“People will be going to Arizona and California once they find out that it’s easier to get through,” he said.
The ACLU, which challenged the original Trump administration rule in court, said it would keep “fighting to end the ban entirely.”
“The asylum ban can be implemented in New Mexico if the government chooses,” said ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt, “but, at the Ninth Circuit’s suggestion, we will immediately being going back to the court in San Francisco to provide the additional evidence why the injunction should be reinstated nationwide.”