The head of Retired Public Employees of New Mexico said he’s considering all legal options after a judge’s ruling this week that a state pension board didn’t violate the law when it voted in May to end collections of the group’s membership dues.
State District Judge Francis Mathew ruled Thursday in favor of the board of the Public Employees Retirement Association, which had voted to end a long-standing practice of automatically collecting retirees’ fees for the organization. The PERA board also voted to end fee collections for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
The association sued the PERA board in late July, claiming it had violated the New Mexico Open Meetings Act.
Miguel Gómez, executive director of the retiree organization, said the group, which advocates for retired civil servants, is now considering whether to appeal the decision or take other legal action.
“It appeared that the judge ruled on a very narrow part of the decision and we believe didn’t rule on the broader implication of the issue,” Gómez said. “So we’re considering all our options at this point.”
PERA administers and manages pensions for tens of thousands of public employees and retirees across the state.
Along with asking a judge to nullify PERA’s decision to stop collecting fees, the lawsuit, filed in the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, asked the court to issue a check to the retiree association for all dues PERA had collected on behalf of the group.
John Melia, chairman of the PERA board, welcomed the ruling.
“RPENM has filed multiple, frivolous lawsuits against the PERA Board, which have each been summarily dismissed and have resulted in expenditure of significant resources from the PERA Fund and is against the interest of PERA and its 90,000 members and retirees,” Melia said in a statement.
Gómez has said the board’s decision could result in a $100,000-a-year loss to the group.
The board has collected membership fees for Retired Public Employees of New Mexico for decades, according to the lawsuit.
Gómez also called the decision an act of “retaliation” over his organization’s opposition to a new law meant to ensure the state pension fund remains solvent.
Retired Public Employees of New Mexico opposed the legislation, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law earlier this year, because it increased employers’ and employees’ contributions into the pension fund and decreased cost-of-living adjustments for some retirees’ payouts.
The agenda for the board’s meeting in May included a vote to end membership fee collections for the retiree association. When the meeting started, some trustees questioned why the board was not also considering ending collections for AFSCME. The public workers union was then added to a motion before the 7-5 vote to stop collecting fees for both groups.
The nonprofit New Mexico Foundation for Open Government claimed the PERA board violated the state’s Open Meetings Act by voting on a last-minute measure not included on the agenda prior to the meeting.
Melia agreed the vote violated state law.
Still, the board didn’t agree to hold a second vote on the move.
Mathew ruled, however, that PERA did not violate the law when it came to the vote on ending collection of fees for Retired Public Employees of New Mexico because that item already was on the agenda.
Gómez said the ruling missed the point.
“The real issue is it’s retaliation by an individual, John Melia, who got his feelings hurt and is using the mechanisms of a government agency to extract a personal vendetta on an organization that represents thousands of PERA members,” he said. “That’s the big picture.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.