TAOS — Court records show Michael Garcia, Taos County’s fourth jail director in the last six years, has a criminal record, which Taos County Manager Brent Jaramillo said he was unaware of when he hired him to oversee the 88-bed facility last year.
According to court documents recently obtained by The Taos News, Garcia was arrested by Rio Rancho police in 2008 and charged with false imprisonment, a felony — which was dismissed by prosecutors — battery on a household member, use of a telephone to make a threat and criminal damage to property. For the final three charges, Garcia received a conditional discharge as part of a plea deal with the state.
Garcia, 42, was in his late 20s and working as a senior patrolman for New Mexico State Police when he was charged. He was indicted by a grand jury in September 2008. He accepted the plea deal in April 2009.
Garcia was granted release from an 18-month sentence of supervised probation after serving about 13 months. He also paid restitution to the victim. In addition, he underwent drug and alcohol screenings; was not allowed to possess weapons; completed 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling; performed 100 hours of community service; made a $100 payment to Haven House; and paid a domestic violence fee of $5.
Records show he applied for expungement of these records April 28. Documents that would have detailed the circumstances of the charges, such as the criminal complaint or grand jury indictment, are no longer available to the public.
In 2011, records show, Garcia was charged with aggravated DWI, which he disclosed on his job application when he was asked about any criminal history, Jaramillo said.
However, Jaramillo said Garcia never mentioned the other charges and they weren't uncovered during the county’s screening process.
Garcia did not respond to requests to comment.
Under a section that asked about job experience, Garcia said he was a senior state police patrolman from 2001-08. Then he worked as a security threats officer supervisor with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.
Jaramillo provided a statement on Garcia’s criminal history:
“It is Taos County's policy to perform background checks on all individuals that are offered employment with Taos County. Background checks are conducted through an outside contractor, Universal Background Screening, who has been contracted for these services since 2018. ... The background check performed on Mr. Garcia covered the past seven years and did not reveal the incident at issue. Taos County is looking into this matter further.”
Jaramillo said learning about the charges does not change his opinion on Garcia’s performance as Taos County’s jail director, which he characterized as positive overall.
“Morale has gone up, our vacancy rate has gone down. The trainings increased, and I know he's working with each of the officers to improve their job performance,” Jaramillo said.
In recent years, the Taos County jail has been the focus of criminal investigations into alleged drug trafficking by two former inmates, the site of numerous detainee suicides and the subject of allegations of excessive force. The Taos County Commission was sued over its handling of a detainee’s death.
The top job at the jail was previously held by Interim Director Leroy Vigil, who was accused by former jailers and inmates of using excessive force against detainees. Prior to Vigil, the director role was held by Karen De La Roche, who was placed on administrative leave following an investigation, along with Jaramillo’s wife, Tammy Jaramillo, the county’s former health care assistance program director.