A judge has ruled Los Alamos National Laboratory had reason to fire a cybersecurity employee for running a background check on a woman he met on a dating website but the worker engaged in no clear misconduct.
That means the former employee, Justin Vermillion, 36, is eligible to collect back unemployment pay and will retain his high security clearance, which he would need when applying for similar jobs.
District Court Judge Jason Lidyard reversed a Department of Workforce Solutions' decision that denied Vermillion jobless benefits based on allegations he misused his authority and conducted a background check for personal purposes.
"The court finds that there certainly is grounds to allow for the termination of Mr. Vermillion," Lidyard said during his Dec. 8 ruling. "However, the court does not find there is substantial evidence to support the conclusion that there was misconduct."
A spokeswoman said Triad, the consortium that operates the lab, doesn't comment on litigation.
In June 2020, Vermillion met a Chinese graduate student through a dating app.
Because she was a foreign national from a country deemed sensitive, due to security reasons, Vermillion created a "person record" of the woman, with whom he exchanged text messages, and used Homeland Security resources to check her background before meeting her.
Vermillion met the woman later that month and the relationship became intimate over the July 4th weekend, according to his court petition filed earlier this year.
He informed his boss of the relationship and was put on administrative leave with pay a short time later. The supervisor assured him he didn't appear to have broken any rules or policies, yet Vermillion was fired Aug. 5.
Vermillion said in a phone interview that being fired surprised him after his boss told him he had done nothing wrong.
He thought he simply was doing due diligence before getting involved with a Chinese national to ensure he wasn't putting the lab or national security at risk.
"It just feels nice to be sort of vindicated," Vermillion said. "I was doing what I felt was the right thing to do. I was certain it didn't rise to the level of any type of misconduct. I'm glad to have an official ruling to back that up."
He had done background reports on certain people his colleagues had met, so he thought it would be permissible to conduct one on someone he knew, he said, adding none of the training he'd received said otherwise.
Lidyard said there's insufficient evidence Vermillion vetted the woman for personal purposes, though he'd connected with her on a dating site, because it was done before they met in person.
It could be argued he ran a check on a foreign national for business purposes that benefited the lab, the judge said.
Vermillion also did not try to conceal the probe and instead placed the information in a database that his colleagues could examine and know he was the creator, Lidyard said. Conversely, Vermillion kept the information within the lab and didn't give it to any unauthorized person, the judge added.
Although the lab could contend that Vermillion showed poor judgment, it hasn't proved he engaged in intentional misconduct or "willful and wanton disregard" of the lab's interests, Lidyard said.
Vermillion said he expects to receive roughly 20 weeks in jobless benefits for the time he was unemployed before landing a job in December 2020 doing cybersecurity for a military contractor.
He's still in contact with the woman at the center of the dustup. She was stressed about the situation, blaming herself for his firing, and he had to convince her it wasn't her fault, Vermillion said.
The real culprit is the lab's vague policies on what constitutes ethical breaches and personal conflicts of interest, he said, adding that they are open to broad interpretation.
"Employees trip over those a lot," Vermillion said. "If LANL wants to improve as an organization … those policies definitely need updates."
