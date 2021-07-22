The state Court of Appeals has upheld a district court's decision to allow the state's largest medical cannabis producer to open two new dispensaries.
In a ruling issued Thursday, the court's judges said the state Department of Health, which had appealed the District Court decision, had no "discretionary" ground to prohibit new Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health from opening the facilities in Los Lunas and Española.
Duke Rodriguez, president and CEO of New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health, said his company had already opened the two facilities after winning the case at the District Court level.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.