PossibleLede_110620_VacantLotDEvelopment003

A Rail Runner Express train passes by the Zia Road Rail Runner station in November 2020.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

The state Court of Appeals ruled Monday the city of Santa Fe’s public input process for the controversial Zia Station housing development did not violate the due process rights of residents opposed to the project.

The City Council approved the project — including a 384-unit residential and mixed-use development — in 2021. The project, proposed by developer SF Brown/Zia Station LLC, is near the Rail Runner Express commuter train’s Zia Station.

Three members of the Candlelight Neighborhood Association appealed the approval to the state District Court, claiming the public was at a disadvantage during the online hearing when the development was discussed and approved by the council due to limits on speaking time and the inability to appear on camera or share documents from their computer screens.

