The state Court of Appeals ruled Monday the city of Santa Fe’s public input process for the controversial Zia Station housing development did not violate the due process rights of residents opposed to the project.
The City Council approved the project — including a 384-unit residential and mixed-use development — in 2021. The project, proposed by developer SF Brown/Zia Station LLC, is near the Rail Runner Express commuter train’s Zia Station.
Three members of the Candlelight Neighborhood Association appealed the approval to the state District Court, claiming the public was at a disadvantage during the online hearing when the development was discussed and approved by the council due to limits on speaking time and the inability to appear on camera or share documents from their computer screens.
The two-minute time frame imposed on speakers from the public might have been sufficient, their attorney argued, if the project weren’t so complex. But because the project’s approval required five zoning changes and exclusion from a 25-foot height cap in an area known as the South-Central Highway Corridor, the time wasn’t enough.
State District Judge Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood denied the appeal, writing in her February 2022 order “the public was not denied due process before the City Council.”
The residents appealed her ruling to the state Court of Appeals shortly afterward, resulting in an opinion authored by Court of Appeals Judge Katherine A. Wray that concluded “the governing body’s procedures did not deprive residents of due process” and “afforded constitutionally sufficient due process as a whole.”
“The Developers appeared on screen and shared the presentation visually ... which permitted the public to see and later critique the presentation during public testimony,” Wray wrote. “The public did not appear visually on screen and was permitted unlimited written submissions. While not identical opportunities, we can not say that the process was unfair or prejudicial.”
Candlelight Neighborhood Association President Ed “Aku” Oppenheimer, one of the three named plaintiffs in the case, said Tuesday the group is reviewing the opinion and considering its options, including appealing the ruling to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
“Our reaction is a disturbed one,” Oppenheimer said. “We have always said we are primarily concerned with due process in the way the city is operating its land use hearings. They don’t, in our view, give us any kind of an equal opportunity to match the power of the developers’ representatives.”
One of the group’s main concerns about the project is the traffic it could create, he said, contending the developer’s traffic study is out of date and doesn’t account for several recent developments that are already affecting the area.
“The Court of Appeals concluded that the City’s processes provide notice and a meaningful opportunity to be heard, upholding constitutional due process,” City Attorney Erin McSherry wrote in an email response to a request for comment. “In particular, the multiple opportunities to testify and unlimited written comments, looking at the totality of the circumstances, demonstrated constitutional rights were fulfilled.”
McSherry referred questions about what the ruling would mean for the project going forward to the developer, adding “there was not a stay on the development and the developer had obtained additional City Commission approvals on the project while the litigation was pending.”
Neither Merritt Brown — a partner in the development company that proposed the project — nor attorney Frank Herdman responded to messages seeking comment.