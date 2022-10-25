New Mexico Appeals Judge Katherine Wray, who hopes to retain her seat on the bench, faces two challengers in the

Nov. 8 election who say they want to bring a new perspective and voice to an appellate court dominated by Democrats.

A relative newcomer who was appointed to the court’s Position 2 seat last year by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Wray said her time on the bench combined with her diverse legal experience — which includes clerking for the Appeals Court — sets her apart from her opponents.

