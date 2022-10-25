New Mexico Appeals Judge Katherine Wray, who hopes to retain her seat on the bench, faces two challengers in the
Nov. 8 election who say they want to bring a new perspective and voice to an appellate court dominated by Democrats.
A relative newcomer who was appointed to the court’s Position 2 seat last year by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Wray said her time on the bench combined with her diverse legal experience — which includes clerking for the Appeals Court — sets her apart from her opponents.
“When I left the court after my clerkship, I did so with the intention to develop all the experience necessary and relevant to come back and serve as a judge,” said Wray, who’s running as a Democrat. “I have developed an extremely broad legal knowledge base, as well as the writing skills that you need to efficiently do the work of the court. And I know how all these systems fit together.”
Gertrude Lee, a Republican, said as an Indigenous woman with an extensive background in tribal law, she would offer a fresh viewpoint to the court.
She said she decided to pursue the position because it seemed the next logical step in a career dedicated to public service.
“I could serve New Mexico as a judge very well,” Lee said. “I’m up to the task. I think I can be fair and unbiased.”
Stephen Curtis, a Libertarian who has spent 44 years in civil law, also said he could add what he feels are much-needed, differing opinions, though he was speaking politically about a court in which nine of the 10 judges are Democrats.
“I think input from a different perspective is what would be useful for the court,” Curtis said. “My focus is on the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. And I don’t think the Court of Appeals has paid enough attention to those rights that the citizens have. I think they have been far too solicitous of the government.”
All three candidates agreed the court grapples with a backlog of cases.
Wray said the court is working to streamline the process, including in the early stage when there’s a lot of back-and-forth between the appellate court, district courts and attorneys.
A pilot project is underway to see if some procedures can be adjusted to speed up a process that was supposed to expedite simpler cases but instead gets bogged down, she said.
“Sort of cut out some of the dead air time and get to the meat of the case more quickly,” Wray said.
Delays also can happen in the later stages, she said. The court is working to shorten the time documents are processed and made available to the judges and parties as well as the time cases spend on a “ready list” waiting to be reviewed by a panel of judges, she said.
Wray said cases are being resolved noticeably faster, as judges have remained longer on the bench. Still, the court could benefit from increased staffing, she said.
Lee said decreasing the backlog and the resulting delays will be a high priority for her.
The last appeal she worked on was filed in early 2020, and the court didn’t reach an initial decision until May of this year, she said, adding it wasn’t a complicated legal issue. “In the meantime, you’ve defendants waiting, witnesses waiting, victims waiting,” Lee said. “It’s just a continuous issue.”
During the pandemic, the court had fairly high turnover, including with experienced clerks and attorneys who put the cases on the dockets, Lee said, adding it’s vital now to not only restore the staffing but bolster it, including the personnel who handle the docketing.
The court is good with data, so it could use those systems to pinpoint what could be done faster and more efficiently, she said.
Curtis said the judges might be overwhelmed. The only thing he can think of to quicken the appeals process is to add more judges to deal with the caseloads, he said.
“You gotta do the work,” Curtis said.
Curtis was the only candidate who discussed specific issues that have come or might come before the court.
He disagreed with the state emergency health order continuing for more than two years and shutting down businesses amid the pandemic. No government should have that kind of unilateral authority, he said.
Curtis said he would have ruled against churches being restricted during the pandemic, arguing it violates their First Amendment right of religious freedom.
At the same time, deeming gun shops nonessential and closing them was a breach of people’s Second Amendment right to bear arms, Curtis said. He also considers the state’s so-called red-flag law, which allows police or prosecutors to get an order from a judge to seize guns from those deemed dangerous, to be unconstitutional.
Curtis said when discussing cases such as these with fellow judges, he would try to persuade them to apply the Constitution more vigorously.
“I think they [judges] have rolled over and allowed the governor to do things that are unconstitutional,” he said.
Wray disagreed that the appellate court is politicized, even with its strong Democratic majority, saying that has not been her experience as an attorney or judge.
A panel of three judges reviews cases from the lower courts, she said. The parties choose the issues they want to appeal, and the judges asses them and write on them, she said.
“The court does not select the issues we get to decide,” Wray said. “As a practical reality, there’s not much room for political decision making.”
She said her priority would be to constantly examine procedures to ensure “they’re leading to access, to efficient justice, and that the work is getting done.”
Lee said people she knows in tribal communities encouraged her to run, adding it took a lot of convincing because she’s not a politician.
She’s an Indigenous woman who grew up in a trailer outside Kirtland, and she’s a Republican, making her different from those who typically get elected to New Mexico’s higher courts, she said.
“I know it’s a long shot, but I’m going to try,” Lee said. “I want to show people it’s possible.”