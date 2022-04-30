Santa Fe resident Yvonne Martinez pleaded guilty in 2019 to vehicular homicide in the death of Madeline Romero, and was later sentenced to 12 years in prison. The New Mexico Court of Appeals overturned her sentence Friday and sent her case back to District Court.
The New Mexico Court of Appeals on Friday overturned a 12-year sentence for a Santa Fe woman who pleaded guilty in 2019 to a count of vehicular homicide in a 2016 rollover crash near Nambé that left two people dead.
The appeals court found the state’s First Judicial District Court had erred in classifying the charge as a serious violent offense and handing a sentence to Yvonne Martinez, 53, based on the classification. Under state law, the appeals court ruled, vehicular homicide is not defined as a serious violent offense.
Martinez’s case was sent back to District Court to correct her sentencing.
Martinez, who has a history of drunken-driving convictions, agreed to a plea deal in February 2019 in the death of Madeline Romero. As part of the deal, prosecutors dismissed a second count of vehicular homicide for the death of Gary Trujillo and an aggravated DWI charge.
Romero and Trujillo were passengers in a vehicle Martinez was driving on N.M. 503. Both were ejected when she rolled the vehicle, authorities said. A third passenger was not seriously injured.
The plea deal came with an agreement for the 12-year sentence.
Blood drawn from Martinez about two hours after the crash found her blood-alcohol content was 0.2, more than two times the legal limit, according to court documents.
Martinez appealed the use of the blood test results in her case, contending the worker at Presbyterian Española Hospital who drew her blood was a TriCore phlebotomist.
Under state law, the appeal states, only a “physician, licensed professional or practical nurse or laboratory technician or technologist employed by a hospital” can administer a blood draw for a blood-alcohol test in a DWI case.
The appeals court upheld the District Court’s denial of Martinez’s motion to exclude the blood test results.