Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Julie J. Vargas, a judge on the New Mexico Court of Appeals, to serve on the state Supreme Court, the Governor's Office announced Saturday.
Vargas will succeed Justice Judith K. Nakamura, who retired.
“Judge Vargas has demonstrated her quality as a consistent and conscientious jurist,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “She is a fair, trustworthy and thoughtful representative of New Mexico’s judicial system, and I know New Mexico will benefit from her service now as a justice.”
Vargas has been an appellate judge since 2016. Before that, she worked in private practice for more than 20 years.
She has served as co-chair of the Advisory Committee of the Code of Judicial Conduct and taught part time at the University of New Mexico School of Law.
Vargas grew up in Albuquerque and graduated from Brown University with a bachelor's degree in history and English literature before earning a law degree from the University of New Mexico.
