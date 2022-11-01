Public Service Company of New Mexico can continue to disregard a June order from the Public Regulation Commission to issue rate credits to customers following a Tuesday state Supreme Court decision that grants a stay until a decision on the company's appeal is reached. 

The June 29 order from the commission compelled PNM to begin issuing rate credits to customers — to the tune of $94 million per year — after shutting down two units of the San Juan Generating Station in northwestern New Mexico. 

The order was approved unanimously by the commission after Commissioner Stephen Fischmann accused the company of "trying to cheat"  its customers.

