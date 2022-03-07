Jeannine June Jaramillo may not have planned to cause a multivehicle crash that killed a Santa Fe police officer and a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M., but the district attorney says she will be prosecuted on two counts of first-degree murder based on a law that allows the charge if a homicide occurs while a defendant is accused of committing another felony crime.
In this case: aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer.
Jaramillo is accused of falsely claiming she was kidnapped, which prompted a high-speed, wrong-way chase Wednesday morning on Interstate 25.
Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran, 43, collided head on with a pickup driven by 62-year-old Frank Lovato, during the crash, killing both men, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. This crash, about a mile north of the Old Pecos Trail exit, caused a secondary collision involving another motorist and police officer, resulting in minor injuries to both.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she’ll be adding “depraved mind first-degree murder” to the charges against Jaramillo — used in instances in which a defendant is accused of demonstrating utter disregard for human life — due to what she called Jaramillo’s “extreme recklessness” while fleeing from officers the wrong way on I-25. The district attorney also intends to add two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle because of the injuries to the two other drivers.
In addition to counts of murder and fleeing from officers, New Mexico State Police so far have charged Jaramillo with receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle and tampering with evidence. She had been driving a white Chevy Malibu that was reported stolen in Las Vegas, police have said.
Jaramillo was arrested Saturday in Albuquerque and taken to the Santa Fe County jail, where she racked up another charge: a count of possession of a controlled substance. A criminal complaint alleges jail staff found an unopened syringe and about a gram of methamphetamine in her genital area when she was booked.
Carmack-Atlwies said that charge could be changed to a count of bringing contraband into jail.
Several documents state police filed Monday in Magistrate Court provided new details about how Jaramillo’s kidnapping claim led to the chase and deadly crash.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Jaramillo didn’t call 911 to report what authorities now believe was a false claim of a kidnapping and carjacking. Instead, she told police she had asked a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Sawmill Road apartment complex to call emergency dispatchers and tell them her male passenger was armed with a knife and would not let her out of the Malibu she was driving, the affidavit says.
The pedestrian called 911, according to the affidavit, and Santa Fe police officers responded.
Police attempted to pull over the Malibu, according to the affidavit, but after the driver evaded them in a residential area, the vehicle headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25.
When the car reached an emergency turnaround area, the document says, it made a U-turn and began traveling south in the northbound lanes of the freeway.
“Santa Fe Police Officers followed the fleeing vehicle,” the affidavit says, “driving behind the fleeing driver, also traveling the wrong way on I-25.”
About a mile past the Old Pecos Trail exit, Lovato, traveling north in the left lane, swerved to avoid a head-on crash with the fleeing Malibu and then crashed into Duran.
Slightly ahead of the crash, and driving in the median, Santa Fe Police Officer Julian Norris tracked the Malibu as it continued traveling south and sideswiped a white pickup. That collision disabled the Malibu, the document says, and the car came to rest on the west shoulder of the interstate a short distance from the initial crash.
Jaramillo was the only person who emerged from the Malibu, according to the affidavit.
After being treated for a broken arm at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the document says, Jaramillo was transported to a state police office, where she gave a statement.
She told officers she’d been the victim of domestic violence prior to the chase. A man named “Mark Lopez,” whom she’d been dating for a few months, struck her in the chest and head with a closed fist, knocking her out, she said.
When she regained consciousness, Jaramillo told police, the man “was pouring gas on her, and she was afraid he was going to light her on fire.”
Jaramillo said the man was armed with knives and a handgun and made her drive the Malibu.
When she saw someone in an apartment complex parking lot, Jaramillo told police, she stopped and asked the person to call 911.
“She said ‘Mark’ told her he was going to kill her for having the person call 911,” the criminal complaint says.
Jaramillo told officers at some point during the pursuit, the man pushed her out of the driver’s seat, and she sat on the front passenger’s side floorboard during the pursuit and crash.
State police Agent Wyatt Harwell wrote in his report she likely was the driver and sole occupant of the Malibu during the pursuit, based on evidence gathered from the vehicle and numerous inconsistencies in her statement — as well as allegations she previously led police on two high-speed, wrong-way chases in which she implicated a male suspect who was never found.
Neither she nor her clothing smelled of gasoline, the agent noted in his report, and she did not have any visible injuries to support her story of being struck in the head so hard she lost consciousness.
Data from the Malibu’s computer system revealed only the driver’s side of the vehicle was occupied at the time of the crash, the complaint says, and the front passenger seat sensor indicated it was not occupied at the time.
Only the driver’s airbag and side curtain airbags deployed during the crash, the complaint says, adding Jaramillo’s DNA was found on the driver’s side airbag.
The inside of the Malibu was full of personal belongings in trash bags, including 5-gallon gas cans, according to the affidavit.
“The entire back seat was full of miscellaneous items. There was not room in this vehicle for more than the driver to comfortably sit. … The stolen Malibu had aluminum tape covering the satellite antenna in an attempt to conceal its location.”
Jaramillo was scheduled to make her first appearance Monday in Magistrate Court. But Magistrate George Anaya granted a motion from Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist requesting a 24-hour continuance to allow the state to determine whether to file a motion asking that Jaramillo be held without bond until her case goes to trial.
Questions have been raised in the community over whether officers pursing Jaramillo were following the Santa Fe Police Department’s policy on chases. The policy states “a law enforcement officer shall not initiate or continue a high speed pursuit when the immediate danger to the officer and the public created by the high speed pursuit exceeds the immediate danger to the public if the occupants of the motor vehicle being pursued remain at large.”
Asked whether police could face any criminal liability for pursuing Jaramillo the wrong way on the interstate, Carmack-Alwies said that won’t happen.
“There is an exception if a person is in a potentially life-threatening situation,” she said. “The information they had at the time was this was a kidnapping in progress. I don’t believe they violated the statute or their own policy.”
"[ADA asked for a] continuance to allow the state to determine whether to file a motion asking that Jaramillo be held without bond until her case goes to trial."
Beyond unbelievable.
This is her THIRD "Mr. Red Shirt kidnapped me" high speed chase, with a huge public cost and two dead bodies, and there is ANY question whether to let her out to fill her nether regions with more meth and our streets with mayhem??
[thumbup]Exactly Emily, this is inexcusable and shows the incompetence of our legal system. This needs to be fixed, the legislators were too cowardly to do it last session, how about next session? I'm not holding my breath.
A meth head; I never would have guessed…..🙄
While she is in jail she should try writing crime movies. She seems good at making things up.
[thumbup]
Absolutely horrific.
Wow! Just WOW! Not the wildest police shows on TV could match this.
Mike, do we need to stop agreeing like this?![thumbup][rolleyes]
I get she's in jail NOW, But, "State police Agent Wyatt Harwell , Neither she nor her clothing smelled of gasoline, the agent noted in his report..." and the absurdity of , "Jaramillo told officers at some point during the pursuit, the man pushed her out of the driver's seat, and she sat on the passenger's front floorboard during the pursuit and crash." WTF, at the speed they were going and the possibility of that? Just with those two statement, WHO State Police thought it'd be a good idea for her to be free to leave the station???? Accountability people. Where's the info of where was she between leaving that station and being apprehended. She left the station the afternoon/evening of March 2. Jaramillo was arrested at 1:30 p.m. March 5th, without incident in Albuquerque. She was booked into the Santa Fe County jail, where she remained Saturday night, jail logs showed. 3 days, free. Who allowed that to happen?
[thumbup]Pretty sloppy and incompetent indeed.
